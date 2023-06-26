Exclusive! “I have been offered Bigg Boss every year; I have been declining the show as I am not mentally prepared” - Vahbbiz Dorabjee

MUMBAI :Vahbbiz Dorabjee is a well-known actress on television and she has a huge fan following.

She debuted with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, which was a huge success and she became a household name.

Post that, she was seen in serials like Saraswatichandra, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, etc.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her why she always declines the offer of Bigg Boss and who she thinks is the strongest contestant in the house.

Three of your friends are locked in the Bigg Boss house, especially Palak and Avinash, what do you have to say about it?

They entered the house as contestants. As much as I can see, they are handling the situation very maturely.

Avinash is telling contestants about his break–up. What do you have to say about it?

I have no clue about it as I have just watched the first episode. I'll watch now.

What do you have to say about your friends in the Bigg Boss house?

See, to be honest, I don’t know them that well. But, I'm sure that the three of them are very strong contenders. I know them personally and all of their personality is strong.

Apart from them who do you think is strong?

Pooja Bhatt. She is a fiery lady. I love people who are straight forward as received it means that their heart is very pure.

Why do you always decline the offer of Bigg Boss?

I am very thankful to Colors and Endemol as they keep offering me the show. But, I am still not mentally prepared for the game.

Well, there is no doubt that Vahbbiz Dorabjee will be a good contestant on the show and fans are waiting to watch her in the same.

