Exclusive! “I have been offered negative roles a lot, but I kept refusing them”, Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh of Parineeti opens up on playing a negative role, and more!

MUMBAI : Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

Vishal Solanki plays the role, of Rakesh on the show and shines in a negative role.

Vishal has been a prominent figure in the world of television for a while now,

Talking about playing a negative role, and if he was ever hesitant he said, “I have been offered negative roles a lot, but I kept refusing them and I did not want to play a negative role because I was worried that I would be stereotyped, if it becomes an image and if that sticks to you then in TV, it is hard to get roles outside of that zone, but this was a Balaji Telefilms, and it had been my dream to work with Balaji telefilms, so in the initial episodes, I was conscious to perform, I was hesitant, which is when Our director Muzzamil Desai, told me that Vishal you don’t have to pretend to be a bad guy, you are a bad guy in the show, and you have let things flow, and that’s when I opened up and stopped overthinking the process, even I don’t know how that switch happened, and even I got to discover something within myself”.

Vishal is seen playing the role of Rakesh in the Balaji Telefilms show, Parineeti on Colors.

