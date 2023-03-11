Exclusive! “I have been offered negative roles a lot, but I kept refusing them”, Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh of Parineeti opens up on playing a negative role, and more!

Parineeti is the story of A sacred bond of marriage that tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Rajeev.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 07:15
Vishal Solanki

MUMBAI : Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

Vishal Solanki plays the role, of Rakesh on the show and shines in a negative role.

ALSO READ:Parineeti 9th October 2023 Written Episode Update: Sanju questions Neeti

Vishal has been a prominent figure in the world of television for a while now, 

Talking about playing a negative role, and if he was ever hesitant he said, “I have been offered negative roles a lot, but I kept refusing them and I did not want to play a negative role because I was worried that I would be stereotyped, if it becomes an image and if that sticks to you then in TV, it is hard to get roles outside of that zone, but this was a Balaji Telefilms, and it had been my dream to work with Balaji telefilms, so in the initial episodes, I was conscious to perform, I was hesitant, which is when Our director Muzzamil Desai, told me that Vishal you don’t have to pretend to be a bad guy, you are a bad guy in the show, and you have let things flow, and that’s when I opened up and stopped overthinking the process, even I don’t know how that switch happened, and even I got to discover something within myself”.  

Vishal is seen playing the role of Rakesh in the Balaji Telefilms show, Parineeti on Colors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “ I feel Parminder is an extension of me actually”, Vaishnavi Macdonald aka Parminder of Parineeti talks about her character, and what to expect in the show!

 

Vishal Solanki aanchal sahu Tanvi Dogra Ankur Verma Parineeti parineet Neeti Rajeev Aman Gandhi Dolly Sohi Colors Rakesh Vishal Solanki Shows TellyChakkar
Like
7
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 07:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rab Se Hai Dua: OMG! Haider files for divorce, Dua’s life in danger
MUMBAI: Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee TV, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! “I have been offered negative roles a lot, but I kept refusing them”, Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh of Parineeti opens up on playing a negative role, and more!
MUMBAI : Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique...
Exclusive! “I am so emotional in my personal life, that if I take a character too personally, or let it go to my head, maybe I won’t come out” Amrapali Gupta talks about her acting process and Shagun’s motives in Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet!
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Really! Jasleen and Yashraj get emotional after seeing each other
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Manveer wants Sahiba and Angad to divorce and get the latter married to Seerat
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: What! Vandana breaks her mangalsutra and gives it to Vaibhav
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Sushmita
OMG! Sushmita Sen reveals how she suffered a heart attack after 6 months of all-clear check-up
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amrapali
Exclusive! “I am so emotional in my personal life, that if I take a character too personally, or let it go to my head, maybe I won’t come out” Amrapali Gupta talks about her acting process and Shagun’s motives in Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet!
Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami
EXCLUSIVE! Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami opens up on bagging the lead roles in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says, ''It's a dream come true for any actor to work with Rajan Shahi''
Abhimanyu
Exclusive! Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda reveals his favourite AbhiRa moment in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, read to know
AbhiRa
Exclusive! Here's a message to all the AbhiRa fans from our very own Abhimanyu and Akshara aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod
Harshad
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal their experiences of working with different production houses
AbhiRa
Exclusive! AbhiRa aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have this to say to the upcoming generation on the show, read to know