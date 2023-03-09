Exclusive! “I have been offered negative roles a lot, but I kept refusing them”, Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh of Parineetii opens up about the show completing 500 episodes, playing a negative role and more

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

Vishal Solanki plays the role of Rakesh on the show and shines in a negative role.

Vishal has been a prominent figure in the world of television for a while now. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show completing 500 episodes, his character and more.

On completing 500 episodes he said, “I am so delighted, and it was completely unexpected, the love that we have received. I have personally received as Rakesh, because it is not the most loving character. But the affection that people have shown me in spite of me playing a negative character is so overwhelming. I am grateful that I have been a part of this journey since the beginning. I wish we complete 1500-2000 episodes as well and this journey continues beautifully!

Talking about playing a negative role, and if he was ever hesitant, he said, “I have been offered negative roles a lot, but I kept refusing them because I was worried that I would be stereotyped, if it becomes an image and sticks to you, it is hard to get roles outside of that zone. But this was a Balaji Telefilms, and it had been my dream to work with them. So in the initial episodes, I was conscious to perform. I was hesitant. But, our director, Muzzamil Desai told me that Vishal told me to not pretend to be a bad guy, you have let things flow. That’s when I opened up, and stopped overthinking the process. Even I don’t know how that switch happened, even I got to discover something within myself”.

Vishal is seen playing the role of Rakesh in the Balaji Telefilms show, Parineetii on Colors.

