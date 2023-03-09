Exclusive! “I have been offered negative roles a lot, but I kept refusing them”, Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh of Parineetii opens up about the show completing 500 episodes, playing a negative role and more

Parineetii is the story of a sacred bond of marriage that tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti and Rajeev.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 07:00
Vishal Solanki

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

Vishal Solanki plays the role of Rakesh on the show and shines in a negative role.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! “I can never go to Khatron Ke Khiladi but can try Bigg Boss, even though my brother is absolutely against it”, Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra talks about being a part of a reality show, her favourite season of Bigg Boss and more

Vishal has been a prominent figure in the world of television for a while now. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show completing 500 episodes, his character and more.

On completing 500 episodes he said, “I am so delighted, and it was completely unexpected, the love that we have received. I have personally received as Rakesh, because it is not the most loving character. But the affection that people have shown me in spite of me playing a negative character is so overwhelming. I am grateful that I have been a part of this journey since the beginning. I wish we complete 1500-2000 episodes as well and this journey continues beautifully!

Talking about playing a negative role, and if he was ever hesitant, he said, “I have been offered negative roles a lot, but I kept refusing them because I was worried that I would be stereotyped, if it becomes an image and sticks to you, it is hard to get roles outside of that zone. But this was a Balaji Telefilms, and it had been my dream to work with them. So in the initial episodes, I was conscious to perform. I was hesitant. But, our director, Muzzamil Desai told me that Vishal told me to not pretend to be a bad guy, you have let things flow. That’s when I opened up, and stopped overthinking the process. Even I don’t know how that switch happened, even I got to discover something within myself”.  

Vishal is seen playing the role of Rakesh in the Balaji Telefilms show, Parineetii on Colors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Parineeti 1st September 2023 Written Episode Update: Pami takes a stand for Pari in front of Neeti


 


 

Vishal Solanki aanchal sahu Tanvi Dogra Ankur Verma Parineeti parineet Neeti Rajeev Aman Gandhi Dolly Sohi Colors Rakesh Vishal Solanki Shows Telly Chakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Radha Mohan fame Neeharika Roy shares her views on Onam, says, ''It reminds us to cherish our roots, honour our past and embrace the unity that binds all of us''
MUMBAI:  Our favourite celebrities have always celebrated happy occasions with their loved ones and shared some...
Whoa! THIS actress is a former Software Engineer who gave up her career for films, owns an event management company and will soon co-star with Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI: While there are many celebs in Bollywood who have hardly attended school and are not even 12th pass, there are...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ishaan and Savi have a tiff; Durva and Ayush delighted
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Really! Aayush Sharma breaks silence on why he has been doing so few films, “build a wall around myself…”
MUMBAI:  The Hindi Film industry is a glamorous place but also a tough place to survive. There are many who are one hit...
Junooniyatt: Oh No! Maheep puts scorpion in Elahi’s bag, Jordan busy dreaming of his success as Sultan
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Must Read! Sushmita Sen remembers how she shared different chemistries with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has been in the news for the past few days for her web series Taali in which she played the role...
Recent Stories
SRK
Whoa! THIS actress is a former Software Engineer who gave up her career for films, owns an event management company and will soon co-star with Shah Rukh Khan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 17: Surprising! Gear up to witness Salman Khan’s most stylish look for the coming season
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty lashes out at Archana Gautam, gives her an ultimatum to perform stunts or leave the show
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Shilpa Sethi to be part of the show?
Siddharth Shukla
Siddharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Fans get emotional on Siddharth Shukla's second death anniversary, honor him on Twitter with #SiddharthShuklaLivesOn
Aditi
Exclusive! “I wasn't expecting a lot of people to reach out to me before we even started shooting for the show”, Aditi Bhagat aka Asma of Udaariyaan talks about her role, the audience's reaction, comparison and more!
Anjali Anand
Exclusive! Anjali Anand talks about the show being more like Bigg Boss than Khatron Ke Khaildi and reveals how code red didn’t work for her, “Because of code red when I was eliminated, hardly anyone performed the task and only Shiv and me were left so obv