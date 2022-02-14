EXCLUSIVE! 'I have come a far way from how I began' KKIS's Yug aka Anuj Khurana OPENS UP about his journey, plans and more

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is slowly making space in everyone's heart. The show has a backdrop of a large joint family bringing the 90's nostalgia of Traditions and big families together. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh and the storyline brings back the memories of the '90s, the family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket.

Yug is one of the most interesting characters in the show, fans have showered love for the actor his super cool elder brother vibe, we got in touch with Anuj to know more about his journey in acting, career goals and more. Check out what he had to share:

Tell us about the bond you share with your co-stars?

It’s a kind of brotherhood between Mehul, Manan and me. It’s not just the three of us as everybody is so friends and supporters. It almost doesn’t feel like we’re working for the first time. But Mehul, Manan and I especially share a strong bond. There’s also Rajiv Ji who I share a room, who also is an extremely fun-loving person.

How do you think you have evolved as an artist in all these years?

I believe I have come a far way! Looking back at what I was doing 7-8 years down the line, I have definitely grown as an actor and sharpened my craft. I am somebody who always wants to learn something so every day I observe and try to improve. Rest, I’ll let the audience speak for my performance.

How are you keeping yourself fit these days?

Honestly, I wasn’t doing too much for my fitness last year. But I love sports so when it comes to playing cricket or football, I’m the first one to reach the field. I do not particularly enjoy working out at the gym but I am determined on doing that more often this year and lose some of the weight that I’ve gained over time.

What is your agenda for 2022?

I am sure that I’m about to make a mark with my character on KKIS. I also have a few more fun projects in the bag that I have really high hopes for. And otherwise, I just plan on taking up whatever good opportunities I am presented with because you never know what is in store next! Mainly, I definitely plan on working harder, evolving as an actor and really sharpening my skills this year.

Tell us about your journey so far in the entertainment industry?

This has honestly been like a dream for me and by God’s grace, I’ve been lucky enough to continuously be able to get work. There’s also been time’s when I had begun picking up projects as per my preferences which I value a lot. I began to do theatre. Earlier, I never did TV too much but I have nothing against it. Whenever a good project was handed to me on TV, I grabbed it. So the journey has truly been an incredible one. Being a complete outsider in the industry, all my loved ones are happy with how I’ve done here so far and I hope to do better.

