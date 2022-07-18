Exclusive! I have done negative shades earlier, but going against your own mother was the biggest challenge: Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Rajev Paul

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Rajev revealed how he deals with negative comments, if he faced any challenges while playing negative roles, his inspiration and more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 20:10
MUMBAI: Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

Season 2 of Sasural Simar Ka has managed to work wonders, and viewers love the various twists and turns in the story.

The show stars Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma, and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Apart from them, it also features Rajev Paul, Vibha Bhagat, and Jayati Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Rajev plays the role of Giriraj Oswal. He is seen in a negative avatar currently, but will soon turn positive. The actor has been lauded for his stellar performance in the show.

Have you received any negative comments on your character when it turned negative?

Well, my audience had witnessed a transition of mine when out and out negative turned full negative, so they had sent me messages saying about the character. But well, it was indeed challenging for me, makers or writers as well.

So, had you taken inspiration for the negative role?

Well, it will be wrong to take one particular name for the inspiration. So, I pick up different characteristics from various people for the role which I play! In fact, it is the team of production who help me to portray such kinds of characters.

What was most challenging for you while playing negative role?

For me, it was quite tough as I have done negative shades earlier, but going against your own mother was the biggest challenge.

Good Luck, Rajev!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

About Author

Latest Video