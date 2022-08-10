Exclusive! “I have extensively shot with Ayesha only till now and she is outstanding”, Harshad Arora aka Dr. Satya of Ghum Hai Kisikey Mein talks about his shooting experience with the cast, SaiYa reactions, and more!

MUMBAI: Harshad Arora is one of the heartthrobs of the entertainment world. Rising to fame with his shows like Beintehaa, Dahleez, and more, he has recently entered the Star Plus show Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Mein as Dr. Satya.

Harshad has always been the apple of the audience's eye, and they have showered a lot f love and adoration on him for his different roles, and genre-bending projects.

He is also quite the versatile article and has proven his acting mettle in different genres of shows, be it absolutes dramas, romantic shows, to fantasy and sci-fi.

His chemistry as Dr. Satya on the show has become the talk of the town.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about his journey, why he said yes to this show and more.

Your chemistry with Sai is being appreciated a lot and SaiYa is the new trend, and everything you guys do starts going viral. What has your reaction been like?

It’s like nostalgia for me to be honest, in the first two shows that I did, the kind of affection I used to get, so, it's very similar to that, and it feels amazing definitely, which is why I value it more now and I am very happy you know that people are loving it, all thanks to the creators and writers, who have written the character of Satya so beautifully, but television is television anything can happen. It all depends on the numbers, as long as the writers and the fans keep loving it, you will see more of SaiYa content. It is not a cameo role, but I am not going to spill the beans now, there is a lot more in store for Satya and the show, which is why I agreed for this character because it is a multi-layered character and there are only a few opportunities that actors get to play a character like this, I was fortunate that I was able to do it.

How has it been shooting the current intense courtroom drama on the show?

It was very difficult, I’ll tell you how, first I have to thank our writer, Rajesh Chawla, he has been my writer from Dahleez, and he has been amazing. When I got that script, I actually got just half of it, and in the middle of that, I got a script for the next episode, which had a 6-page monologue, and they wanted to shoot that in the next half an hour, luckily, I spoke to my director asking for a little time, like an hour, after which we started shooting, and once I got the hang of it, I added a couple of things and I think after today’s episode I saw that, and Rajesh ji, messaged me as well and apparently I did pretty well according to him, fans had loved it, I saw it on Twitter and my social media, people had loved the performance and I am very appreciative for the great response.

What has your experience been shooting with the cast, especially Ayesha, Neil, and Aishwarya?

So, I have extensively shot with Ayesha only till now and she is outstanding, very friendly, and very jovial, She is a great girl. And whatever scenes I have had, its always been give and take and she has been very supportive since day one, wherever I have been stuck, she’s helped me out and even Neil is very good, I have only shot two or three scenes with him and he has been very warm and welcoming. I met the family in the court scene only, actually, half the family and they complimented me, they must have seen a few episodes and they said that they really like my work, so that was very encouraging. When your fellow actors understand and appreciate your work its feels great.

Harshad is currently seen in the role of Dr. Satya in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein.

