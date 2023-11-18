Exclusive! “ I have mostly done characters that are very obedient, and family-oriented”, Anuj Khurana opens up about his character in Sony SAB’s Pashmina, his acting process, and more!

MUMBAI: SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well. A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony SAB on October 25. Starring Nishant Singh Malkani, Isha Sharma, Hiten Tejwani, and Gauri Pradhan Tejwani, it is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Private Limited.

Anuj Khurana who is no stranger to great performances and great projects plays a pivotal role in the show, the actor has previously been a part of shows like Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara. He made his debut in 2013 with Savdhaan India. He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. He has recently been a part of Zee 5’s web series Parth aur Jugnu.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his new show, his role, and what’s next for him.

How did you get this part, what was the process of getting on board?

It was just going through the process of auditioning. I had done a mock shoot as well with the team. Though, at the same time I was offered another show for the same channel, but I chose this one as I found this character challenging and interesting.

What is your character like, what is the X factor about your character?

Well, this character is totally Mean, it’s the opposite of what I am in real life, Sunil, is mean, self-centered, and an instigator. I have not been so mean in any of my characters as yet. Hence it’s challenging and multi-layered.

The show is set up in Ina beautiful setting and revolves around relationships, what has the most experience been like till now of shooting the show?

Well, we have shot in beautiful locations of Srinagar, The houseboats, the mountains, the locals, it’s all very unique. I have met a good set of new co-actors and when you are shooting outdoors, you tend to spend more time with each other. Talking about relationships, I would say the audience is going to see some bitter truths about relationships, at least I can say his about my character in the show.

What is your acting process like, was this character easy to get into?

Not really, as this was something I had not done before. I have mostly done characters that are very obedient, and family-oriented. I am just finding ways that this character can be more mean in every scene.

Pashmina airs on Sony SAB and tells a beautiful and compelling story of love, friendships, and relationships.

