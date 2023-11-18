Exclusive! “ I have mostly done characters that are very obedient, and family-oriented”, Anuj Khurana opens up about his character in Sony SAB’s Pashmina, his acting process, and more!

Gauri and Hiten are all set to feature together in the SAB TV show titled Pashmeena. The show is currently being shot in Mumbai but will soon shift their location to Kashmir.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 04:45
Anuj

MUMBAI: SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well. A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony SAB on October 25. Starring Nishant Singh Malkani, Isha Sharma, Hiten Tejwani, and Gauri Pradhan Tejwani, it is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Private Limited.

Anuj Khurana who is no stranger to great performances and great projects plays a pivotal role in the show, the actor has previously been a part of shows like Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara. He made his debut in 2013 with Savdhaan India. He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. He has recently been a part of Zee 5’s web series Parth aur Jugnu.

ALSO READ: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Major Twist!Preeti agrees to let go of the houseboat

Anuj Khurana who is no stranger to great performances and great projects plays a pivotal role in the show, the actor has previously been a part of shows like Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara. He made his debut in 2013 with Savdhaan India. He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. He has recently been a part of Zee 5’s web series Parth aur Jugnu.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his new show, his role, and what’s next for him.

How did you get this part, what was the process of getting on board? 

It was just going through the process of auditioning. I had done a mock shoot as well with the team. Though, at the same time I was offered another show for the same channel, but I chose this one as I found this character challenging and interesting.

What is your character like, what is the X factor about your character? 

Well, this character is totally Mean, it’s the opposite of what I am in real life, Sunil, is mean, self-centered, and an instigator. I have not been so mean in any of my characters as yet. Hence it’s challenging and multi-layered. 

The show is set up in Ina beautiful setting and revolves around relationships, what has the most experience been like till now of shooting the show? 

Well, we have shot in beautiful locations of Srinagar, The houseboats, the mountains, the locals, it’s all very unique. I have met a good set of new co-actors and when you are shooting outdoors, you tend to spend more time with each other. Talking about relationships, I would say the audience is going to see some bitter truths about relationships, at least I can say his about my character in the show.

What is your acting process like, was this character easy to get into?

Not really, as this was something I had not done before. I have mostly done characters that are very obedient, and family-oriented. I am just finding ways that this character can be more mean in every scene.

Pashmina airs on Sony SAB and tells a beautiful and compelling story of love, friendships, and relationships.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Popular Bollywood actress Guddi Maruti roped in for Sony SAB’s upcoming show Pashmina

Anuj Khurana Parth Aur Jugnu Leenesh Matoo Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke Vidhaan Sharma Pandya Store Hiten Tejwani Gauri Pradhan Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Yeh Hai Chahatein The Sky is Pink Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “ I have mostly done characters that are very obedient, and family-oriented”, Anuj Khurana opens up about his character in Sony SAB’s Pashmina, his acting process, and more!
MUMBAI: SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious...
Review Out! Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan opens up to mixed to positive reviews, check out how the netizens reacted to the movie
MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai,...
The Great Indian Family OTT release: Exciting! Here is when and where you can watch the Vicky Kaushal- Manushi Chhillar starrer
MUMBAI: The family drama The Great Indian Family hit the big screens on 22nd September 2023. The sizzling chemistry...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: Oh No! Tiff Between Ankush and Satya
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Major Twist!Preeti agrees to let go of the houseboat
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Yay! Hina Khan bags Reliance Entertainment’s next project titled ‘Qahar’
MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most celebrated actors on television today.She rose to fame with her stint in Yeh...
Recent Stories
Khichdi
Review Out! Khichdi 2: Paanthukistan opens up to mixed to positive reviews, check out how the netizens reacted to the movie
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Salman Khan schools Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya in the therapy room
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Congrats: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin becomes a TRP topper yet again; here's what goes into making the show a superhit!
Abhishek
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Twitter fans come out in support of Khaanzaadi, and lash out at Abhishek Kumar for trying to ‘make a fake love angle’!
Imlie
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss Season 17 sees a jump in TRPs enters top five shows; Imlie enters top two shows;Anupmaa drops to the fourth position, GHKKPM tops the list, followed by Imlie, TMD, Anupamaa and Bigg Boss
Sweetu
Exclusive! It gets a challenging as the show airs seven days a week: Sweetu Panjwani on shooting for Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
Kunal
Exclusive: Kunal to meet prospective brides for marriage in Star Plus’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si