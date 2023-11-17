Exclusive! Popular Bollywood actress Guddi Maruti roped in for Sony SAB’s upcoming show Pashmina

Guddi has been seen in several popular movies such as Khiladi, Shola Aur Shabnam, Aashik Aawara, Dulhe Raja and Biwi No. 1 in the past.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 11:14
Guddi Maruti

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

While our scribes were busy searching for exclusive updates to give to our readers, we landed upon an interesting update from the television industry. There are a lot of projects in the pipeline which are being churned out on the OTT medium and on television as well. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Beena Banerjee roped in for Sony SAB's show Pashmina under Alchemy by Siddharth P Malhotra )

We are aware that Sony SAB has an array of interesting concepts on air currently. It has been persistent in keeping the audience hooked to the screens with their comedy serials. The channel will soon be introducing a new show named Pashmina.

We also reported that Nishant Malkani, who rose to fame with his stint in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has been roped in to play the lead role in the show. Kanikka Kapur, who is well known for her stint in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 has also been brought on board to play an interesting role in the show.  (Also Read: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: OMG! The localities decide to take away Pashmina's houseboat )

According to the latest information coming to our news desk, actress Guddi Maruti has been roped in to play an interesting role in Pashmina.

Guddi has been seen in several popular movies such as Khiladi, Shola Aur Shabnam, Aashik Aawara, Dulhe Raja and Biwi No. 1 in the past. As for television, she has been a part of Doli Armano Ki which aired on Zee TV starring Neha Marda and Mohit Malik.

How excited are you to see Guddi Maruti in Pashmina? Let us know in the comment section below!

Guddi Marti pashmina Sony Sab Pashmina on Sony SAB Nishant Malkani Kanikka Kapur TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 11/17/2023 - 11:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read: Sudhanshu Pandey shares his experience shooting for Samar’s death sequence in Anupamaa; calls it ‘Emotionally Draining’
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.The serial stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the...
Congratulations: Star Plus show Imlie completes 1000 episodes!
MUMBAI: Imlie on Star Plus has been entertaining the masses with its interesting plot twisters.The show currently stars...
Sweet! Ananya Pandey sends birthday wishes to rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on social media, checkout the unseen picture shared by the actress
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their...
Beautiful! Sonam Kapoor hosted to one of the most iconic football players David Beckham and the arrangements are going to leave you spellbound, check it out
MUMBAI: Indian actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, daughter of Anil Kapoor, is known for her acting contributions in Hindi...
Exclusive! Popular Bollywood actress Guddi Maruti roped in for Sony SAB’s upcoming show Pashmina
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.While our scribes were busy...
Really! Amitabh Bachchan does not post birthday wishes for granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan on social media, Netizens wonder why
MUMBAI: Hindi Film superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently turned 81 years old. Yet he can give any new-comer a run for his...
Recent Stories
Ananya Pandey
Sweet! Ananya Pandey sends birthday wishes to rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on social media, checkout the unseen picture shared by the actress
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sudhanshu Pandey
Must Read: Sudhanshu Pandey shares his experience shooting for Samar’s death sequence in Anupamaa; calls it ‘Emotionally Draining’
Imlie
Congratulations: Star Plus show Imlie completes 1000 episodes!
Toral
Exclusive! “ There is a scope for them, there is a very strong regional audience who turns to TV for the content”, Toral Rasputra opens up about her new show Doree, shows with causes making a comeback, and more!
Shivam
Exclusive! Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit of Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai opens up about joining the show, working with an ensemble cast, saying “If it has to be a good project then it has to be with people of different abilities, it’s like a biryani, you just w
Sanjana
Exclusive! Channa Mereya actress Sanjana Solanki roped in for Star Plus' Imlie
Anjali
Anjali Arora unable to attend good friend Ali Merchants wedding as she is down with fever due to Delhi pollution