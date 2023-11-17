Exclusive! Popular Bollywood actress Guddi Maruti roped in for Sony SAB’s upcoming show Pashmina

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

There are a lot of projects in the pipeline which are being churned out on the OTT medium and on television as well.

We are aware that Sony SAB has an array of interesting concepts on air currently. It has been persistent in keeping the audience hooked to the screens with their comedy serials. The channel will soon be introducing a new show named Pashmina.

We also reported that Nishant Malkani, who rose to fame with his stint in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has been roped in to play the lead role in the show. Kanikka Kapur, who is well known for her stint in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 has also been brought on board to play an interesting role in the show.

According to the latest information coming to our news desk, actress Guddi Maruti has been roped in to play an interesting role in Pashmina.

Guddi has been seen in several popular movies such as Khiladi, Shola Aur Shabnam, Aashik Aawara, Dulhe Raja and Biwi No. 1 in the past. As for television, she has been a part of Doli Armano Ki which aired on Zee TV starring Neha Marda and Mohit Malik.

