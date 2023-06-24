Exclusive! “I have not left Maitree because of any reality show”, Namish Taneja opens up on quitting Maitree and being offered Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi! Read More!

MUMBAI :Namish Taneja is a popular actor, known for portraying the roles of Lakshya Maheshwari in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and so many more.

He is also known for his projects in TV shows like Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Aye Mere Humsafar, etc.

The actor recently quit the show, Maitree because he wanted to pursue different things.

Bigg Boss is one of the top reality shows in the country and every year when the contestant's list is announced, Namish’s name has been in the running to join the show.

But there has been a lot of talk about Namish’s exit and TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor at a recent event, where in an exclusive conversation, we spoke about many things.

Talking about whether his exit was planned or spontaneous, he said, “This was not a decision I took blindly, I have played the role of a goon some 12 years ago, I have done one day -two day jobs, I have gotten here after a long time and hard time, so my point was that my audience, the people who are watching the show because of me, I couldn’t do justice to them which is a major reason. It was not like another opportunity or show came up, I would never do that”.

Talking about the rumors of him doing a reality show, he said, “No, I have not left Maitree because of any reality show. Right now, I don’t have any plans of doing a reality show”.

When asked if he would want to be a part of any of the reality shows, he revealed, that, “ I am getting the offers, but now, I don’t want to do that. I have done two shows with Colors, so Khatron Ke Khiladi was offered but I was busy doing Maitree and Bigg Boss, I do get offered more, but I am not prepared right now”.

Namish has made quite a few revelations and these could be bittersweet for the fans.

