EXCLUSIVE! I heard the narration and I had a gut feeling that I should do this: Shivangi Joshi on taking up Anandi's role in Balika Vadhu 2

MUMBAI : After rocking the role of Naira/Sirat for a very long time, Shivangi Joshi bid adieu to Star Plus' popular and long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Diehard fans of Shivangi were eagerly waiting to see her back on the small screens ever since.

Well, they can't keep calm as the actress has bagged a huge role in Colors' popular show Balika Vadhu 2.

Balika Vadhu 2 has been going through major ups and downs in the story, and as the show is set to take the leap, viewers can't wait to see what's in store for them.

Shivangi will be seen playing the role of Anandi in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shivangi, who spoke at length about the show, her character Anandi, and much more.

What are your expectations from your character Anandi?

My character will be shown to be 17 years old. She goes to school and is in the 12th grade. And currently, she is waiting for her results because she wants to study ahead and also go to college. Anandi's story will revolve around Anand and Jigar. Anandi's journey gives a good message to the audience. Anandi knows how to take a stand for herself. The decisions that she will take for her life will matter a lot. I will try to give my best. I know my audience and also know how they have supported me till now. I know they will support this show and love my character. My role is pure and positive.

What makes you say yes to a character?

The story of a particular project matters a lot to me. If the story is strong, positive, and gives a good message to the audience, I think it is a yes for me. As long as this show is concerned, I thought a lot about it. I have proper thought before giving a nod. There were several reasons to say yes to this show and Anandi's role. First, it's a big channel and a big show. And it just felt right. I heard the narration and I had a gut feeling that I should do this. I am very sure and very positive about everything.

How has been your family's reaction to you bagging the show? Any special wishes they gave you for the show?

My mother is always present with me on the sets. She is always there to support and take care of me. I really like to see her around me. Even for this show, when we came together, I really loved it and there are a lot of memories.

I know a lot of people here off-set who are in the production team. There are many familiar places as well. A lot of memories need to be made.

Balika Vadhu 2 will witness a leap in December.

Apart from Shivangi, Randeep Rai and Samriddh Bawa will also be seen entering the show.

