Exclusive! “I honestly sat and figured out how to portray this role in a psychotic way”, Zeeshan Khan on playing negative role in Naagin 6, and more

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Zeeshan Khan of Naagin 6 spoke about his role, his challenges, and the bond that he shares with the cast of Naagin 6.

Tell us about the role you are going to play in Naagin 6?

I am playing the negative lead character in the serial wherein I am the only supernatural entity where I am playing the role of a mongoose, so as you guys know how big the fight between a snake and a mongoose is, and how that mongoose manages to defeat the snake, so this kind of rivalry you all will get to see in the show and what shesh naagin will do or as usual mongoose will be victorious. And yes I am very much excited about the show because it is not the same as what all the previous villains have done so far. I am bringing my own element to it; I am bringing Zeeshan to this negative role so it would be a welcome change. This is what people haven’t seen and I have done it in a completely different way. Yes, I am super excited about it and I hope people’s reaction will be like I have tried to do justice with it.

What kind of challenges do you face after bagging this role?

The biggest challenge is this is the sixth season of Naagin and there were many creatures that have come on the show so they have portrayed their uniqueness. To add my element to the character which I am playing, I have done it but for it, I honestly sat and figured out how to portray this role in a psychotic way. I have put in a lot of shades in the role and you guys have to watch it.

What kind of bond do you share with Tejasswi, Meheck, Simba, and the rest of the cast of Naagin 6?

I have just joined the cast of Naagin 6 but everyone on the sets is very sweet. There is a lot of positivity on the set, and after this, we might become good friends. Tejasswi is amazing, she is very helpful, same goes for Meheck, and from Simba, I get a brotherhood feeling, there is a lot of fun on the set because of Simba. Sudha and the rest of the cast are very positive, very helpful, and did their best welcoming and I am very excited as I am working with such an amazing cast.

