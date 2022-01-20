EXCLUSIVE! 'I just want AbhiRa to get married' Akshara aka Pranali Rathod on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's CURRENT TRACK

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Mahima is the REAL HERO of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show initially introduced Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik and soon the show took a leap introducing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in pivotal roles. Now the show has once again introduced a time leap and now, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are introduced as Abhimanyu and Akshara on the show.

Akshara has been one of the most adored characters of the show, we got in touch with the beauteous to know more about the current track and her views, she had some interesting things to share:

Fans have been in love with your pairing with Harshad, what was your reaction on receiving the adoration?

I am overwhelmed by the reaction, fans are loving the chemistry, I can see their reaction on social media and it is really overwhelming to receive soo much love.

The new chapter in the show has been surely got Yeh Rishta in the top slots or TRP ratings, who would you credit this success to?

I would credit the whole Yeh Rishta team, this wouldn't have been possible without them and their hard work. The credit goes to everyone, the whole team.

As Pranali, which is your favourite AbhiRa scene till now?

All the AbhiRa dream sequences are my favourite. I wouldn't name one, it has to be all.

Well, with the recent promo that major question is about will Abhi and Akshu elope, as a viewer what do you want them to do?

I just want AbhiRa to get married, they look soo good together and they have been dying to be with each other. I just can't see them sad. As an audience I want them to get married asap and be happy.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'AG and Aarohi have a special relationship' Karishma Sawant gets CANDID about her character, bond and more in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

