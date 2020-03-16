EXCLUSIVE! 'I learn something new from Akshara everyday'- Pranali Rathod gets CANDID about her journey as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, favourite dance sequence and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

In an exclusive conversation with Pranali aka Akshara, we asked the actress about the current track, her take on Akshara and more. Check out what she has to reveal:

With the current track, Akshara has left her passion aside for Abhimanyu's recovery, how has this emotional journey been for you?

It is heart-breaking for Akshara as she knows it is Abhi's dream and his passion is to do surgery. Right now, he isn't able to do his favourite scenes so for her seeing Abhi in this condition is heart breaking. She is all the more stressed, as she wants to see Abhimanyu get back to his joy. All doctors have left hope but she is still hopeful and has faith. She is finding for solutions instead of sobbing.

The show has some breathtaking dance sequences, how exciting have they been for you? Which one has been your favourite till date?

It is very exciting, Harshad and I love to dance so we are always excited for the dance sequences and even those dream sequences in the show. It is absolutely fun doing them. All of them are my favourite, but my first favourite dance would be Saami.

As AbhiRa completes 9 months, how has the journey been for you as an actor?

It has been overwhelming, the amount of love I am receiving is something that I never imagined. I have learnt a lot as Pranali from Akshara everyday. It is fun to play such a role and I feel grateful to be a part of this show and extremely grateful to play Akshara.

