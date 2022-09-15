Exclusive! “I look at music videos like they are short films”, Mohsin Khan on making hit music videos

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular actors on television. He rose to fame for his portrayal of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the audience's favorite Jodi list. Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.

The actor was most recently seen in the music video 'Teri Ada,' in which he starred alongside Shivangi Joshi. He is ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. Mohsin started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske cousins, which aired on Star Plus.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! IamrealMohsin aka Mohsin Khan joins the cast of Mirzapur 3

The hearthrob has become the golden boy this year for music videos and short form content. And he is back with another hit called ‘Ishq Ishq Karkay’, sung by Stebin Ben and starring Mohsin and Priyanka Khera.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his fans, what attracts him to a project and collaborations with Stebin Ben.



You have been churning out hit music videos one after another and fans have started calling you the ‘golden boy’ who touches a project and it turns to gold. What is your reaction when you hear that?

Ya Allah that is too much added pressure!! I'm extremely thankful and always overwhelmed by the love and support that people have given me. I make sure that I do justice to that. I do listen to a track with my family many times before taking it up. It also helps when you know labels like Vyrl, Zee Indie, Saregama are the maestros behind it. I look at music videos like they are short films, and for say 3-4 mins where we need to tell a story which goes hand in hand with the music and lyrics. At the end it should click with the audience, they should love it because audience is the king.

You and Stebin have been frequent collaborators, with great results . What is the secret to this super hit- Jodi of an actor and singer?

Stebin is is a beautiful person and a very dear friend. He is a very hardworking boy with immense talent. I love the way he sings and the way he creates music. Him and I, we have actually discussed this question about our collaboration.There’s some really good luck factors with us MashaAllah and I hope that remains for life.



Talking about hits, you have a new song coming out with Stebin called ‘Ishq Ishq Karkay’. What was your first reaction when you heard the song?

My first reaction of when I heard the song, was of fear and a little bit of nervousness regarding if I will be able to do justice to the song. Because it has been made with a lot of heart and soul.

With “Ishq Ishq Karke” we have hit 2.1 Million views in just one day and the 14th most viewed song in the last 24 hours in the world. This has been a blessing, MashaAllah.

Mohsin and Stebin have previously collaborated on songs like Baarish, Pyaar Karte Ho Na, Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Ho Gaya and all of them have been superhits.

Are you excited to see Mohsin’s new music video? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Good News! Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to reunite for Rajan Shahi’s upcoming project? Here is what we know