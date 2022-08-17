EXCLUSIVE! 'I love characters that are extremely challenging and performance orientated' Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty reveals the roles that would interest her the most

MUMBAI:Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Madalsa Sharma, we asked her about what kind of roles interest her, what would she love to explore ahead, check out what she had to reveal:

What kind of characters interest you?

Self made characters really interest me. Kind of roles which are not done before, very challenging roles excite me. My debut film Angel, directed and produced by Ganesh Acharya, I took that film as my debut only because I was playing a girl who was affected with Cerebral Palsy, it was extremely challenging for me to perform as I couldn't move or talk. But the role and the part was so phenomenal. The character must be performance oriented and have a base to it, such characters intrigue me, just somebody who comes and goes wouldn't come to my attention.

Web is booming, if you were to be a part of it what would you pick?

Well, web is again is a vast medium these days. A lot of different types of content is out there, when anything that comes my way it has to be challenging, path breaking for me. It has to make me think that this would evolve me as an actor. The first thing it should be is that the character must be relatable. If I cannot relate to the character then even if you try, you can't justify your performance unless you are convinced. I would like to wait until I get something challenging to perform.

Which has been your favourite festival in the show?

Janmashtami has been my favourite festival in the show, last year we were all dressed as Radha Krishna, I was Radha while Vanraj was Krishna and that look and get up was really amazing, I really loved it. That was a very different and beautiful look I got to do.

