EXCLUSIVE! 'I love characters that are extremely challenging and performance orientated' Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty reveals the roles that would interest her the most

The first thing it should be is that the character must be relatable. If I cannot relate to the character then even if you try, you can't justify your performance unless you are convinced. I would like to wait until I get something challenging to perform. 

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 21:15
Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty

MUMBAI:Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I was very furious while reading the scene itself' - Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya CANDIDLY reveals her reaction on her current scenes, bonding with Sagar as Samar and more

In an exclusive conversation with Madalsa Sharma, we asked her about what kind of roles interest her, what would she love to explore ahead, check out what she had to reveal: 

What kind of characters interest you? 

Self made characters really interest me. Kind of roles which are not done before, very challenging roles excite me. My debut film Angel, directed and produced by Ganesh Acharya, I took that film as my debut only because I was playing a girl who was affected with Cerebral Palsy, it was extremely challenging for me to perform as I couldn't move or talk. But the role and the part was so phenomenal. The character must be performance oriented and have a base to it, such characters intrigue me, just somebody who comes and goes wouldn't come to my attention. 

Web is booming, if you were to be a part of it what would you pick? 

Well, web is again is a vast medium these days. A lot of different types of content is out there, when anything that comes my way it has to be challenging, path breaking for me. It has to make me think that this would evolve me as an actor. The first thing it should be is that the character must be relatable. If I cannot relate to the character then even if you try, you can't justify your performance unless you are convinced. I would like to wait until I get something challenging to perform. 

Which has been your favourite festival in the show?

Janmashtami has been my favourite festival in the show, last year we were all dressed as Radha Krishna, I was Radha while Vanraj was Krishna and that look and get up was really amazing, I really loved it. That was a very different and beautiful look I got to do. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Everybody needs a girl like Kavya in today's world' Madalsa Sharma gets CANDID on the current track of Anupamaa, her bond with Anagha Bhosale and Sudhanshu Pandey and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 21:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'I love characters that are extremely challenging and performance orientated' Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty reveals the roles that would interest her the most
MUMBAI:Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai- Woah! Akshara finds a new lead, wants to prove Kairav innocent
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on television, and it keeps continuing to...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Kiara brings positivity and energy on the sets' Riya Soni gets CANDID about her Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai co-stars, working with Zoon aka Kiara and more
MUMBAI:  Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are...
Amazing! From being handsome to charismatic; here is Shoaib Ibrahim’s journey decoded
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Also read:...
Anjaan Hai Woh Maa Ki Beti Kisi Aur Kok Se Aayi Hai
MUMBAI :Zee TV, over the past 3 decades, has emerged as a broadcaster that brings its viewers stories that mirror their...
HEARTWARMING! A fan's sweet gesture leaves Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Ulka Gupta overwhelmed; here's how she responded
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows of current times.  The show hit the small...
Recent Stories
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video