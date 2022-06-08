EXCLUSIVE! 'I was very furious while reading the scene itself' - Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya CANDIDLY reveals her reaction on her current scenes, bonding with Sagar as Samar and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Madalsa Sharma exclusively spoke to Tellychakkar about the current track and her recent reaction on Pakhi's misbehaviour. Check out what she had to reveal:

We recently saw a completely different side of Kavya, what is your take on it?

Kavya has always been a strong, vibrant today's woman. She didn't have family members to rely on initially so she was still surviving all strong. Initially, Kavya's shade was not negative but had an attitude of a 'Go Getter'. It is just natural for any woman to do everything for love. Now, when Anupamaa is married and gone to Anuj's house, the grudge Kavya had is not there anymore. Her motive is accomplished, now when I see Anupamaa, I see her the way she is and how badly did the family treated her. This positive change in me is seeing everything Anupamaa went through. She feels for her and this change is definitely a very good change for me. I have recieved great feedback too, earlier, I recieved mixed reactions, they used to love me for the character but also had negative outlook. People are now appreciating the new side of Kavya that has been unveiled after one and a half, two years. As an actor I will get so much more to do, I get to keep the audience guessing, what will Kavya do next.

Your recent monologue has been in buzz and fans are appreciating and noting your confidence in reacting to the injustice Anupamaa went through, what was your reaction on recieving all the love?

When I read the scene in fact for the first time, even reading it as Madalsa, I was very furious. In that age, children do turn rebellious but it is the parents' responsibility to bring them on the right track. This is for the first time, Pakhi has turned so mean, she has always come across as a nice girl. But this rebellious side and we see Vanraj is not doing anything about it. I can feel Anupamaa's pain as a mother because somewhere even Kavya wants that joy of embracing motherhood. But she hasn't been able to have that joy. She relates to Anu's pain and of course she will take a stand.

Kavya has been a strong individual, if something is wrong then she will take a stand. She will not spare anybody's insults. She will even give a earful to Baa when she insults Kavya for the way she looks, the way she carries herself. This is my life and I would live it as per my own rules. When Anupamaa gets insulted, she takes the 'Mahaan' route by not giving it back, even that is justified in a good way. But Kavya is not mahaan, she will give it back and not tolerate any kind of intolerant behaviour. She has already warned the family. All these things I love about Kavya.

Somewhere down the line, when people relate to it and realise if they had little courage, they would have come out of the toxic relationship earlier. I feel overwhelmed recieving messages that read as you are giving inspiration to us to stand up! As an actor, all we want is to bring some change in the society. To be able to give out such a strong message is an amazing thing. I would love to bring out even a smallest positive change through my character.

How has the vibe been with the new Samar?

We haven't shot many scenes with him yet, as he was shooting with the Kapadias till now. Only after he returns to the Shah house we would work together. He comes out as a nice person, the rapport shall be fine. We have just begun, let's see what happens next.

Well, now the upcoming episode shall have a major twist where we will see Samar completely shifts to Kapadias' place with Anupamaa as he reveals that what the Shahs did with her was not right and he doesn't want to stay with them, instead he is here for Anupamaa and shall always support her above everyone. This change in Samar shall bring a major storm for Shah Parivaar.

