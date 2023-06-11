Exclusive! “ I love the game that Mannara is playing and to be honest whatever is happening between Vicky and Ankita is in the game, in the outside world their relationship is different; couples shouldn’t go in any game show together” - Rajiv Adatia

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and the audience loved his game plan. He entertained them with his humor.

He grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar, Karan Kundrra and the love for his sister Shamita Shetty. But, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was one of the entertaining contestants in Bigg Boss. He was last seen as a contestant in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where he nailed all the stunts and also entertained the audiences.

The actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing funny videos to keep his fans and audience entertained.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what he thinks about Vicky and Ankita’s problems and he also spoke about how he likes Mannara’s game and how entertaining she is.

Who is your favorite contestant in the show?

Abhishek, Ankita, Vicky, and Munawar but somewhere down the line I like Mannara. I think she is playing the game very well and she is very entertaining. Isha should learn from her.

Everyone is making allegations about Mannara that she is not playing for only being seen in the show, do you think she is playing the right way?

Bigg Boss has not invited all these contestants to do Time Pass. If they have come they need to be seen for footage and they need to play the game. Bigg Boss wants everyone to give footage and I feel she is playing well.

The ship names of Munawar and Mannara are trending on Social media. What do you have to say about it?

I think it's very sweet. I like Munwar and Mannara and I know he has someone outside so I can’t say that he should go ahead. I think it’s cute and it's pure friendship and hence the fans like their bond.

The other pair that you like is Vicky and Ankita and we have seen the differences between them. Vicky doesn’t listen to her so in real life is he this way?

couples shouldn’t go in the show as it gets difficult and the other thing is what is happening between them it’s very real and everyone can relate to it as both do not agree on the same page and at the same time Ankita is very sensitive and I know her very well and it the outside world it's different and Ankita is adjusting and both are different personalities.

Do you think he is the mastermind of the show?

He is playing the game well and what’s irritating is that Bigg Boss keeps interfering and it’s not good as one place you want the contestants to do something and then you call out also when they play the game. I think Bigg Boss should chill for some time. People are doing things and still calling out as the contestants are then scared to come out.

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara is a good player and many celebrities do like her game and she is Salman’s favorite.

