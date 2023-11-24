Exclusive! I read a lot about Atal Bihari Vajpayee to understand and get into the skin of my character: Vyom Thakkar

MUMBAI: Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an influential statesman, and Indians hold his legacy in high regard. &TV is set to explore the untold aspects of his childhood through its new show, ‘Atal’.

Produced by Euphoria Productions, the show will deep dive into the formative years of the leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's destiny. Vyom Thakkar plays the titular role in the show and today, we speak to him in an exclusive conversation about how he has been inspired by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and all what he did to get into the skin of his character. (Also Read: Exclusive! Child actor Aarav D Sharma is roped in for &TV's Atal )

Vyom shared, “I am very excited and elated to be a part of Atal. My friends also got to know about me playing the titular role and they are also looking forward to it. I am also very happy to shoot with Neha Joshi and Ashutosh Kulkarni. They help me with my lines at times when I forget them. They both are very loving and cooperative.”

He further added, “What I like most about my character Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister three times and his father, who could predict the future said that he is doing to be a great leader. Then he started teaching Atal Bihari Vajpayee about the Indian culture. (Also Read: Exclusive! Atal’s Neha Joshi gives a glimpse of her role as Krishna Devi, “His mother had a big role to play in how his personality shaped up, and that really excited me”)

I read a lot about Atal Bihari Vajpayee to play the role. Later my parents and the director guided me and enlightened me all the more. So I played the role with all the information that I received.”