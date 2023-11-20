Exclusive! Child actor Aarav D Sharma is roped in for &TV's Atal

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to launch in the upcoming months.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 21:16
Aarav

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to launch in the upcoming months.

Also read - Atal Promo Review! &TV's show promises a memorable journey of India's most powerful leader

&TV has an amazing line up of shows.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan have been entertaining the viewers for several years now. 

And now, the channel is gearing up for a new show soon.

The new show is titled Atal and we have an exclusive update on the same.

Child actor Aarav D Sharma is roped in for the show. He will be playing a negative role in the show. The name of his character is Bhuban, Tomar's son.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Jethwa bags & TV's show Atal

He is known for his role in short films such as Gender Identity part 1 and 2, and Phone Addiction.

The show is produced Euphoria Productions.

Are you excited to watch Aarav D Sharma on the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Happu Singh ki Ultan Paltan & TV Atal Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 21:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! From 'Tikhi Mirchi' to 'Farebi', Bigg Boss 17 ex-contestant Manasvi Mamgai exposes the current contestants of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has been doing well and the show is among the top ten shows in the BARC ratings.As we had...
Exclusive! Child actor Aarav D Sharma is roped in for &TV's Atal
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
Exclusive! Actor Arpit Dubey roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Aww! Aashka Goradia shares adorable glimpses with her new born son with hubby Brent Goble, pens a sweet note
MUMBAI : Aashka Goradia is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been part of many shows like Kksum,...
Exclusive! Who is most likely to break rules and who is the real judaagu, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reveal it all in this fun segment, take a look
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are two well-known actors on television.They met on the sets of their first...
Exclusive! From revealing his most useless talent to the weirdest nickname he's got, actor Avinesh Rekhi unleashes his weird side
MUMBAI : After a gap of a few months, actor Avinesh Rekhi is all set to be back with his new show Ik Kudi Punjab Di....
Recent Stories
Prasanna Bisht
Exclusive! "I was scared initially scared on how will I do this character, as it is completely different from what I am in real life" Prasanna Bisht
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manasvi
Exclusive! From 'Tikhi Mirchi' to 'Farebi', Bigg Boss 17 ex-contestant Manasvi Mamgai exposes the current contestants of the show
Arpit
Exclusive! Actor Arpit Dubey roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
Aashka Goradia
Aww! Aashka Goradia shares adorable glimpses with her new born son with hubby Brent Goble, pens a sweet note
Neil
Exclusive! Who is most likely to break rules and who is the real judaagu, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reveal it all in this fun segment, take a look
AVINESH REKHI
Exclusive! From revealing his most useless talent to the weirdest nickname he's got, actor Avinesh Rekhi unleashes his weird side
Manisha
Exclusive! Silence 2 actress Manisha Vora Parekh to enter Star Plus' Imlie