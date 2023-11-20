Exclusive! Child actor Aarav D Sharma is roped in for &TV's Atal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new shows are all set to launch in the upcoming months.

Also read - Atal Promo Review! &TV's show promises a memorable journey of India's most powerful leader

&TV has an amazing line up of shows.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan have been entertaining the viewers for several years now.

And now, the channel is gearing up for a new show soon.

The new show is titled Atal and we have an exclusive update on the same.

Child actor Aarav D Sharma is roped in for the show. He will be playing a negative role in the show. The name of his character is Bhuban, Tomar's son.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Rahul Jethwa bags & TV's show Atal

He is known for his role in short films such as Gender Identity part 1 and 2, and Phone Addiction.

The show is produced Euphoria Productions.

Are you excited to watch Aarav D Sharma on the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.