Exclusive! I really hope that I get a chance to challenge myself as an actor yet again and play a substantial role: Khyati Keswani on making an exit from Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest running shows on television.

Khyati Keswani plays a pivotal role in the show and as the show is headed to take a leap, she will soon mark an exit from the show. Khyati shot her last episode yesterday and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared her emotional moments and the memories she will always cherish for life.

Khyati said, “Yesterday was a very emotionally heavy day. It has been five years of my association with Kumkum Bhagya and I have made some beautiful memories on the show. From the production team to direction to the cast, everyone has been like a family. They have a special place in my heart.”

On being question on the memory she will cherish for life, Khyati averred, “I still remember how I was performing for an award function and it was my first time in my character of Pallavi. I still remember I was very nervous and as soon as I got on the stage, the entire team was standing, cheering and clapping for me. At that moment I thought that even if I forget something in my performance it is fine but atleast this gave me the confidence to perform.”

Shedding light on the kind of roles she would want to perform in future, Khyati averred, “Well, I have had quite a meaty role in Kumkum Bhagya and I have got a different range of emotions to portray through this show. I really hope that I get a chance to challenge myself yet again as an actor and play a substantial role. In the end, I would want to feel like I have achieved something at the end of the day.”

When asked about her bond with Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul, Khyati elaborated, “From Krishna I have learnt how to keep friendships lifelong while from Mugdha, I have leart more about the love of food, which we actually share.”

