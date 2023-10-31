Exclusive! I really hope that I get a chance to challenge myself as an actor yet again and play a substantial role: Khyati Keswani on making an exit from Kumkum Bhagya

Khyati shot her last episode yesterday and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared her emotional moments and the memories she will always cherish for life.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 16:11
Khyati Keswani

MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest running shows on television.

Khyati Keswani plays a pivotal role in the show and as the show is headed to take a leap, she will soon mark an exit from the show. Khyati shot her last episode yesterday and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared her emotional moments and the memories she will always cherish for life.

Also Read: Exclusive! Pallavi has gone through a strong transition over the period of time: Kumkum Bhagya actress Khyaati Keswani

Khyati said, “Yesterday was a very emotionally heavy day. It has been five years of my association with Kumkum Bhagya and I have made some beautiful memories on the show. From the production team to direction to the cast, everyone has been like a family. They have a special place in my heart.”

On being question on the memory she will cherish for life, Khyati averred, “I still remember how I was performing for an award function and it was my first time in my character of Pallavi. I still remember I was very nervous and as soon as I got on the stage, the entire team was standing, cheering and clapping for me. At that moment I thought that even if I forget something in my performance it is fine but atleast this gave me the confidence to perform.”

Shedding light on the kind of roles she would want to perform in future, Khyati averred, “Well, I have had quite a meaty role in Kumkum Bhagya and I have got a different range of emotions to portray through this show. I really hope that I get a chance to challenge myself yet again as an actor and play a substantial role. In the end, I would want to feel like I have achieved something at the end of the day.”

When asked about her bond with Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul, Khyati elaborated, “From Krishna I have learnt how to keep friendships lifelong while from Mugdha, I have leart more about the love of food, which we actually share.”

How much will you miss watching Khyati?

Also Read: Exclusive! Had predicted that Krishna Kaul will play the hero one day while shooting for Puncch Beat: Rushad Rana

Share your love for Khyati in the comment section below!

 

Kumkum Bhagya Khyati Keswani TellyChakkar Mugdha Chapekar Krishna Kaul
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 16:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Box office! Thalapathy Vijay Star starrer Leo touches the mark of 300 crore, whereas Tejas gets rejected by the fans, check out the collection of these movies
MUMBAI :  With the recent releases we have seen movies like Tejas and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video getting rejected by...
Wow! #SRKDay trends all over the twitter ahead the birthday of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI :  Superstar Shahrukh Khan and the king Khan of Indian cinema will be celebrating his 58th birthday in the two...
Fascinating! Kubbra Sait all set to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Deva’
MUMBAI : Shahid Kapoor will play the lead role in Siddharth Roy Kapur's upcoming film, which was revealed on Pooja...
Congratulations: Team Teri Meri Doriyaann completes 300 episodes!
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Dooriyaann is one of the most watched shows on television. The show features Vijayendra Kumeria and...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: Shocking! Chhaya decides to flee away from Satya with Arya
MUMBAI : The new fiction show 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi' will debut on Sony TV on October 30. Actors Manav Gohil,...
Exclusive! I really hope that I get a chance to challenge myself as an actor yet again and play a substantial role: Khyati Keswani on making an exit from Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest running shows on television.Khyati Keswani plays a pivotal role in the...
Recent Stories
Thalapathy Vijay
Box office! Thalapathy Vijay Star starrer Leo touches the mark of 300 crore, whereas Tejas gets rejected by the fans, check out the collection of these movies
Latest Video
Related Stories
Congratulations
Congratulations: Team Teri Meri Doriyaann completes 300 episodes!
Indraneel Bhattacharya
Exclusive! Shantanu’s character has many layers and the character will slowly transition to a stronger one soon: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Indraneel Bhattacharya
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma’s ex Rahul Pandya to participate in the show?
Prachi
EXCLUSIVE! Prachi Hada aka Keerat on how Teri Meri Doriyaann changed her life as an actor: It feels like I am something and Star Plus has changed my life, now, it feels like a celebrity
Swati Chitnis
Exclusive! I am eager to see how Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami take this legacy forward: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Swati Chitnis
Himanshi
Sweet! Teri Meri Dooriyaan's Himanshi Parashar celebrates her birthday on sets of her show, check it out