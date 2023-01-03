Exclusive! “I really hope that whatever is in store for Shalu, she is happy in her life”, Munira aka Shalu in Bhagya Lakshmi talks about the upcoming twists in the show and X-factor her character has

MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show also stars Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal and others.

Munira Kudrati plays the role of Shalu Bajwa on the show.

While Munira started her career by being a part of multiple TVCs, she rose her career as an actress with the Balaji Telefilms television serial Bhagya Lakshmi, portraying the character of Shalu Bawja as Lakshmi's sister alongside Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the year 2021.

The same year, she appeared in the biopic war-action drama film Shershaah and played the role of Junior Seema which premiered on Amazon Prime.

TellyChakkar had gotten in touch with Munira to talk about the show, her character in the show and more.

What is that X-factor that makes the role of Shalu click for you?

I think there are two things that make the role of Shalu click for me, one being that she is so fiery. She has this fire and a bright light within her. She can enjoy the comedy with Aayush and can also share Laskhmi’s heartache and be there for her. Another X-factor I think is that she is a middle sister. I can be both, responsible for my younger sister Baani and get pampered by Lakshmi. So I think, Shalu gets the best of both worlds.

What new twists and turns can we expect from your character in the show?

Honestly, even I'm not aware and I am also very very curious. I really hope that whatever is in store for Shalu, she is happy in her life and does let anything hamper her bond with Baani or Lakshmi, because they are incredible women. I hope that they show the bond of three sisters a little more. As you know, time has gone by and I see that a little less on the show. I miss the scenes that Aishwarya Di, Mansi and I had together because the equation that we share is loved by the fans, and we’ve received messages from people about that as well. I feel genuinely nice when I read that.

What has the experience of being on Bhagya Lakshmi been like?

Honestly, this journey has been amazing. This is the first show that I have ever done and I feel like I have lucked out. I feel so blessed every single day because Bhagya Lakshmi, after one and half years of shooting, has become my home.

The show recently completed 500 episodes and there was a celebartion on set for the cast and crew as well.

