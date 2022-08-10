Exclusive! “I would like to do a negative role or a character that is more towards the grey shade”, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Munira Kudrati talks about her journey on the show, the kind of roles she would like to explore, and more

MUMBAI:Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show also stars Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and others.

Munira Kudrati plays the role of Shalu Bajwa on the show.

While Munira started her career by being a part of multiple TVCs. She rose her career as an actress with the Balaji Telefilms television serial Bhagya Lakshmi portrays the figure of Shalu Bawja as Lakshmi's sister alongside Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the year 2021.

The same year, she appeared in the biopic war-action drama film Shershaah and played the role of Junior Seema which premiered on Amazon Prime.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with Munira to talk about the show, her journey and more.

How has this journey been as Shalu on Bhagyalakshmi?

Honestly, this journey has been amazing. So, this is the first show that I have ever done and I feel like I have lucked out, I feel so blessed every single day because Bhagyalakshmi has now after one and half years of shooting, it has become my home, the people on set and I mean everybody, not just the cast, even the creatives, the directors, everybody has shown such kindness and love on set and everybody is so patient, right from the senior actors to somebody new that is coming in the set and I love my character, and I love that I am the middle sister so I get to be Lakshmi’s younger sister and I get to tease her and be the younger sibling and on the other hand I am Baani’s elder sister so I get to be my matured self with Baani.

How did you prepare for your role? What is your acting process like?

So, what I do is that when the scripts come in I read them twice , thrice, I try to understand the Mudda of the scene because if a scene is written I try to understand the point of a scene and then I try and focus on what the reason behind. Also, I think my acting process is that I try and connect with what is written, and I try and think how it would feel like in my real life or where have I experienced it in my real life and how can i use that real-life experience in the scenes and I try and make it as real as possible because when I connect the lines that are given to me when I connect it to an experience I have had in real life, I automatically believe in the scene and the lines, so whatever comes out, it comes out on the basis of the real connection and it comes out from the heart.

What kind of roles would you like to explore more with or do in the future?

I have thought about this and I would like to do a negative role or a character that is more in the grey shade, and that is something that I would like to experiment with. Also, I would like to do something challenging, I would want to do something where is the character has physical ailments, I think that kind of a role would give me a chance to work on my skills and can be pretty challenging for me, and those would be more research-based and that would be like a passion project for me.

Munira’s performance on Bhagyalakshmi has always been appreciated and her chemistry with Aman Gandhi is one for the books.

