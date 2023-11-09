Exclusive! “I really looked into it when I started prepping for Kavya in the beginning, but now that I've gotten into the character, it's only for particular scenes”, Mrinal Navell aka Kavya Luthra of Kundali Bhagya talks about prepping for tough scenes,

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

Mrinal Navell plays the role of Kavya Luthra in the show and is being loved and appreciated by the fans for it. She was seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, playing the role of Palki in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about the show, shooting difficult scenes, how she preps and more.

What has the audience’s reaction to Kavya been like?

Well, the audience loved the character of Kavya because being Preeta's daughter, she's already very much adored by people and everybody wanted to see who Kavya is playing and what kind of a character she'll pull off. So I think everybody loved the character like I did, and it's being appreciated. It's being loved. I'm loving the reactions that I'm getting from people after seeing Kavya.

So much has happened in the show, with Rajveer Preetha and Kavya. What has that been like in terms of shooting such dramatic scenes?

Yes, I think very beautiful scenes have been written and shot between Kavya and Rajveer, especially to strengthen their bond as brother and sister. It's more special because technically, Kavya doesn't know that Rajveer is her brother, and that makes it makes it more special because it's all based on feeling. With Preeta, she's not aware of the fact that Kavya is her daughter and Rajveer is her real son. And still, we're all we're all just playing with feelings and how instinctively feeling connected and bonded. So, I think that's very beautiful without really being connected. We don't know that we're related without, you know, being aware of that relation. We all feel so connected and that's beautiful. In terms of shooting, it has been amazing because beautiful scenes are being written and performing them with beautiful co-actors is special. So, I'm loving it.

Kavya’s life was in danger, and she had this big change in her life coming up with her marriage. How you do prepare for scenes like that?

Yes, Kavya's life has been in danger 2 times, and both times, Rajveer was the one who saved her. So, prepping for such scenes is getting into the lines and seeing what reaction they want, what reaction would suit the camera, and how it has to be played out so that it looks good and convincing on the screen. So, there's the character of Kavya. I did some preparation as in I looked into her life history and I looked into how she was raised and what has been her life like in childhood. That was the thing that I looked into when I started prepping for Kavya in the beginning. But now that I've gotten into the character for particular scenes, I just need to go through the lines, go through the situation in the atmosphere, and do it.

Kundali Bhagya has been successfully running on TV screens for a long time. What started as a spin-off show has become one of the top shows on TV.

