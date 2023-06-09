Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya fame Shalini Mahal talks about her role and experience working in the show

Shalini

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering exclusive information and stories from the Telly world. We love to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV stars. This time we bring to them an exclusive chat with a very sweet, and warm human being, Shalini Mahal.

Shalini last appeared on Zee TV in 2021. She had major roles in well-known programs including Meet: Badlegi Duniya ki Reet and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. In Kundali Bhagya, she plays Shanaya, Palki's sister. She is a seasoned fashion designer known for her upbeat and practical view of life.

Also read:Renowned Actress Shalini Mahal Joins the Stellar Cast of Kundali Bhagya

Since its debut, Kundali Bhagya, a famous primetime show on Zee TV, has kept viewers glued to their television screens. Popular performers like Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Manit Joura, Anjum Fakih, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali appear in the Balaji Telefilms-produced show.

We spoke to her about her experience, her favorite co-star and she floored us with all her replies.

How do you feel working in a Balaji Telefilms show, how has the experience been?

I am blessed to get an opportunity to work with Balaji Telefilms. It is an awesome experience to work with such an amazing Production House. It is an enriching experience when you get an opportunity to work with such a talented and experienced cast & crew.

What are the 2 similarities and 2 Contrasting traits between the reel and real life?

The most similar thing between the Reel & Real Me is that we both are very bubbly & chirpy. However, Shanaya is an opportunist who believes that materialistic luxuries are a necessity whereas the Real me believes in simple living and high thinking.

What was your initial reaction when you were approached for the role of Shanaya?

I was extremely excited about the role when I was given a brief description of the character “Shanaya”. The role is very versatile which allows me to display the different shades of my acting.

Also read:Exclusive! Priya Banerjee to be replaced by Shalini Mahal in Colors TV's Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

About Author

