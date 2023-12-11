Exclusive! I really miss the time when neighbours visited each other during Diwali: Simple Kaul

MUMBAI : Simple Kaul is one of the most celebrated artists on television today. She is seen in television shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Jeannie Aur Juju, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls and Ziddi Dil Maane Na among other shows.

Talking about how she celebrates Diwali, given that the festivities are going on in full force, Simple stated, “That one thing that has to be a part of my Diwali outfit is having golden or silver print included in it and also, I feel that chunni/ dupatta is a very essential part of any traditional outfit. It brings out the feminine side of us and it also looks very elegant.

Speaking about childhood memories associated with Diwali, Simple elaborated, “The one thing that I remember is that neighbours and guests used to visit each other during this festival and bring homemade sweets and other snacks. Children used to gather and burst crackers along with talking to each other till late nights. Nowadays we don’t even know our neighbours well. I really miss that golden period.”

She further added, “There used to be a time when I used to shoot and waited to go back home to Delhi during Diwali during the initial days of my career.”

