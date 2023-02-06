Exclusive! “I relate to the version of Sai who is very chirpy and stands up for the right things” Ayesha Singh opens up about how she connects to her character Sai and link-ups rumors, comments, and more! Read for the Full Story

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the tough situations

Ayesha is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

And her portrayal of Sai, in the hit show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been applauded by fans and peers alike.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a chart-topping show, which has a beloved cast and a devoted fan base.

Ayesha has had quite the journey over the course of the show and fans have fallen in love with Ayesha’s personality. Her chemistry with Harshad Arora has quickly become a fan favorite, and fans are always curious to find out more about the two.

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar when asked about her bond with Harshad and the sudden rumors of their link-ups, she said, “ This is the first time I am hearing because I don’t get these questions or comments on my page. I know that people appreciate that we are professional people and that we get along well, and that we pally around, that part I know, but if there are rumors then I don’t pay attention to that, and I know that we are artists and that things like these happen, but as an individual what to say yes to and what to say no to, that is an individuals choice, and to draw a personal line and border for that space is also okay. I don’t pay so much attention to all this, I don’t think about it, be it the comments or anything unless I feel that I need to improve something, I don’t pay attention to it”.

When further asked about how much she related to Sai, she said, “I relate to the version of Sai who is very chirpy and stands up for the right things, who is very solid, and those are the portions that I relate to the most because I do say what is right and what is wrong and I am a fun loving and light-hearted person, I like to laugh and finding happiness in a small thing, but there is a dabang personality of Sai like if someone is doing something wrong, she will get behind it to fix it, I am not like that, I will say what is right and wrong, but I can’t get involved like Sai, because then you have to follow through which is brave of her character”.

