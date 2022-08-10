MUST READ! Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post the 20-year Leap? Here’s what we know

The current track follows that Sai and Satya are married and while Amba is still reluctant to accept Sai and Savi but seems to be warming up to Sai’s sincere efforts at home. Satya and Savi too are bonding well and Satya’s family is already in love with the little girl and adore her.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After the talks about the leads leaving the show surfaces, netizens felt, ‘SaiYa had great potential’

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat, and Satya are everchanging. The show has remained on top of TRP charts for quite some time now and the show has witnessed some drastic twists and turns.

On the other hand, Virat is devastated and equally angry at Sai for destroying all hopes of them reuniting.

On the other hand, Virat is devastated and equally angry at Sai for destroying all hopes of them reuniting.

Aishwarya Sharma, who played the role of Pakhi quit the show recently and now, the news that other leads; Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora are quitting the show surfaced and the netizens are divided.

However, according to our sources, there is no official confirmation on the leap of the show, nor on the leads leaving the show post that speculated leap.

So for now, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as there is no official confirmation on the same. We will keep the fans updated if any further information comes to light.

Until then, stay tuned!

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Guests question Sai relationship with Virat and Satya

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

