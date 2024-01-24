Exclusive! I share a good bond with Astha Choudhary and Shruti Choudhary: Jeevansh Choudhary on shooting for Colors’ Meri Balam Thanedaar

MUMBAI: Jeevansh Chadha was a part of Yeh Hai Chahatein where he appeared as an antagonist. He has now entered the daily soap Mera Balam Thanedaar which features Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in the leading roles.

In an exclusive conversation with Jeevansh, he spilled beans on his experience shooting for Mera Balam Thanedaar, his character and his bond with his co-actors.

Speaking about his character Jeevansh said, “I play the role of Angad in the show. This is my first show with Shashi Sumeet Productions and I am having a good time shooting for this serial as it has a very unique concept. I have bonded quite well with Shagun Pandey. Astha Choudhary and Shruti Choudhary are also quite close to me and I share a good bond with them as well.

As for Shruti, I find her to be an amazing actress.”

Shedding some light on what he feels about Shruti as an actress, Jeevansh added, “This is her first show and she is sometimes nervous. I like that she has no air about it and instead is down to earth. She keeps asking me if she is doing well and if there is anything which she requires to change.”

