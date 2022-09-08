Exclusive! “I signed the web show because I was getting a chance to work with Gulshan Devaiah and everyone told me I would have to work double as he is a fabulous actor” - Drashti Dhami

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is a very successful and popular name in the world of the entertainment business and she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the serial Dill Mill Gayye but she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

The actress was also part of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 where she emerged as the winner of the show.

Now she would be seen in the upcoming web show Duranga and we can't be more excited. She will be seen alongside Gulshan Devaiah.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what keeps her motivated even after the downfalls at her work and what was the one thing that drove her to sign the project.

How would you sum up your journey until now?

By God’s grace, it’s been a wonderful journey, and I am happy and content. I am happy that with my hard work and dedication I have achieved things that I wanted to and it's been an amazing journey.

What motivated you to go ahead despite the downfalls in your work life?

Mistakes are bound to happen but you need to correct the things when you go wrong. The best thing that motivates you to go ahead is the support and love that you get from your family, friends, and most importantly your fans. The positive feedback and response is something that motivates you to do better. So blessed to have so much love and support around me.

When you read the script what was the one thing that drove you to do the project?

I remember I was on a zoom call with everyone when they were narrating to me about the project. The first thing they told me was that Gulshan was the main lead and that itself was a reason to do the show because he is such a fabulous actor and when my close ones came to know I am going to work with him everyone said that I would have to work double as he is a fantastic actor and the second thing was that I had never played a cop and been a part of a thriller movie and the best part was it was directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

The series is a remake of the Korean drama Flower of Evil and is helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan.

It also stars Abhijit Khandkekar, Barkha Sengupta, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Seth, and Zakir Hussain. Duranga will stream on ZEE5 from August 19.

