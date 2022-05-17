EXCLUSIVE! 'I still feel an old school wristwatch with a heavy chain is what suits me best' Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna on his watch collection, his bond with Aneri Vajani and Rupali Ganguly and more

MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and love while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. Well, the show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

With the show Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna has turned into the National Crush. We asked him about his bond with Aneri and Rupali, and a lot more. Read on…

How has your bond with Rupali and Aneri been offsets?

As professional actors, we get a different bond when the camera starts rolling, we are more comfortable when we are close friends in real life. It is easier to perform when ideologies and likings match. With social media, people get to see how we are behind the scenes and how our bond is. People know the answer to this and yes the energy shows on camera also. I have always been like this and made sure that during these 12-13 hours that I work, I have to make everyone happy and enjoy around me. I cannot work in an atmosphere which is very sombre and meticulous. I do everything which a professional actor does, one thing I will always keep doing is to have fun. I personally find it a stress buster and thankfully everyone on set are fun loving and the atmosphere is really lively.

Are you fond of watches? Which one is your favourite?

I have a lot of watches. I like a lot of chain watches, the Omegas and all. I had a Rolex long back. With the whole electronic buzz, I am trying my hands on smartwatches but I still feel an old school wristwatch with a heavy chain is what suits me best.

Five things you have in your closet?

You would find these five things in my closet for sure, my watch, perfume, shoes or sneakers as I have a collection of over 300 pairs of sneakers and 200 perfumes. Sunglasses are a must and the fifth would be my mobile phone, I need my phone always around me.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.