EXCLUSIVE! "I think we clicked from the first day' Aryan Singh Rathod aka Fahmaan Khan on his chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer, fun behind the intense scenes in Imlie and more

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

We have seen Fahmaan in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan as a fun-loving boy, Apna Time Bhi Aayega as the disciplined Veer Singh Rajawat and now Aryan Singh Rathod. The dapper has already become one of the favourite characters from the show and fans have been showering love to the sparkling chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. We got in touch with the dapper to know about the current track of the show and more, he had something interesting to share:

The current track with Aryan and Imlie has been most adored, tell us what goes behind striking this chemistry, how has it been working with Sumbul?

It's an amazing feeling to realise that not only Aryan is accepted and loved but there's also an amazing response to Aryan and Imlie together. Not every day do you walk into a successfully running show and be accepted and loved as much as this. I would give the entire credit to the entire team. Gul ma'am Atif bhai and most importantly Rahul the director. He's brilliant in so many ways. Coming to Sumbul and the chemistry. I think we clicked from the first day. She is brilliant in her work and I didn't hesitate even once to let the process happen. Trusting the team and the process helps in making the best out of any given track and that's what we did. Obviously, you have to be there a 100% and give it your everything and that's what we did.

Now that you have been playing Aryan for a while, what is that one quality about his that Fahmaan would love to keep?

I would love to keep his precision in calculations and the speed at which it is done. To be straight-faced and yet expressive.

We all know the team of Imlie is quite mischievous, any fun moments that you would love to share?

We play cricket in between scenes, The director Rahul is the one who brings us all together whenever there is time. Also every time there is a phone that rings loud on set the entire unit claps and cheers because the person whose phone rang has to call for ice cream for the entire unit that day. Things like these just keep the energy of the place high and working becomes so much fun.

