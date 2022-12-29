Exclusive! “I thought that because Shrenu had worked so much in the industry she would have an attitude”, Bhaweeka Chaudhary talks about her show Maitree, her bond with Shrenu, and more!

MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering news from your favorite Telly world and this time we are back with some updates on Maitree.

The promo of the show tells us that the serial is going to be about two best friends who are soul sisters and have lived the major part of their lives together as friends and nothing could break their friendship.

The show is a reflection of true friendship and childhood bonds between two friends living in the city of Prayagraj. Their mothers feel that their friendship will continue after marriage but the two are sure to be best friends even if they settle down. However, there is a twist in the story.

Bhaweeka Chaudhary will be seen in the show Maitree, playing the role of Nandini. The actress has worked in TV shows such as 'Swaran Ghar', 'Baalveer Returns', 'Humkadam', and many more.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the new show, her character, and more.

This is your first show with Zee TV, how excited are you?

I am very excited because obviously, this is my first time working with them, but I really it because you get to meet new people, and you get different experiences, so till now, the experience has been good.

What can you tell us about the concept of the show and the character you are playing?

The show’s concept revolves around the bond of a There are these two girls, Maitree and Nandini, who have been very close since they were kids. In fact, I have a similar sort of bond in my real life with my cousin's sister, there are these lines in the show that we’ll get married in the same family, I used to say this to my aunt when she would say that I and my cousin are really close and that we can’t really stay apart, so if we get married, what would happen then, And I would tell her that if we get married in the same house and something similar happens here when Maitree’s mom asks me "When you guys get married and it's time to part ways what will you do,I say to her that we will get married in the same family. So, certain things are very similar to my real life.

What is your bond with your new co-stars like?

My bond with all of my co-stars is really good, even with Shrenu, who plays the role of Maitree, Initially, I thought that because Shrenu had worked so much in the industry, she would have an attitude because it happens that if actors have experience, they sometimes develop an attitude, and that was my concern, but she was really sweet, and I don’t feel like I am meeting Shrenu for the first time, we have developed quite the bond, and as we continue shooting, it's just getting better. She takes care of me like an older sister.

