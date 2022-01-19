EXCLUSIVE! 'I tried writing a poem this time' Ayesha Singh on RETURNING to Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, her quarantine diaries and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story.

The show is high on drama and Neil and Ayesha, in the roles of Virat and Sai impress the audience by playing a married couple in the show. Their relationship goes through a dynamic change time and again where they are friends, fall in love and also have an unsaid acceptance for each other.



Ayesha Singh has been a part of television for a while now from Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the actress has come far. We had recently updated about the actress being COVID Positive for the second time, we got in touch with the actress to know about her returning to the show post the quarantine period, Ayesha had some interesting things to share:

What was your reaction when you first tested positive?

The first time I tested positive it was pretty serious as the whole norm around COVID was quite serious as there were no vaccines initially and although I was asymptomatic I worked from home. I shot from home so it was really entertaining, This time it was quite difficult as I actually had all the symptoms, so I went through everything, fever, cold, cough. Gladly I am all fine now so yes. Both the experiences were different. The first time was very new and I had a different experience. The whole work from the home experience was a learning one.

Isolation comes with a lot of introspection too. What was going on in your head during your quarantine period?

This time when I was quarantined I had no energy to think or do anything. The first 5 days I was really ill and I couldn't do anything. After healing I was quite calm and I like to write, I usually write whenever I have my free time. So I wrote a little concept, I tried writing a poem and even surfed around watching new content online. So yes, that's how my quarantine went.

How does it feel returning to the sets, any challenges you faced?

I faced no challenges, It was lovely returning. On my bed there was a card, there were chocolates. The room was decorated with welcome in colourful letters. One of our assistant directors Rohit had done all the preparations. He distributed chocolates to everyone on the sets. I was really touched by the gesture. My co-stars came to the room and met me. They were all thrilled and concerned about my health. I felt the warmth and love coming from my co-stars. Even the production team asked me to take it slow and not exert it. I felt loved and overwhelmed by all these beautiful gestures.

