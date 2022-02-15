EXCLUSIVE! "I try my level best to give justice to the character and I never want the audiences to feel like the story is stuck or the character is stuck" Kamna Pathak aka Rajesh of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' on her character, fans reaction, and her equation

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar brings you Exclusive News from the world of Entertainment

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is the spin-off of 'Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai' and in the show, Happu Singh works as a police officer in Kanpur. The plot follows Happu Singh and his large family, which includes his wife, Rajesh Singh, his mother, Katori, and his nine children.

Kamna is a well-known actress and is currently seen in the serial Happu Ki Ultan Pultan, where she essays the character of Rajesh Happu Singh.

Kamna began her profession as a theater craftsman and did various popular plays like Chanakya, Aakhiri Shama, Moteram ka Satyagrah, Kabuliwala, The Beast in Beauty, and so on.

In 2016, she made her film debut with the English film Mango Dreams, in which she assumed the job of a restless traveler.

TellyChakkar is an Exclusive conversation with Kamna Pathak spoke about if her character is getting enough credit, fans reception, and her equation with Himani Shivpuri:

Playing the mother of 9 children and managing a man like ‘Happu’, Rajesh is doing a great job, do you think Rajesh gets enough credit?

K.P: Yes, definitely I think Rajesh does get enough credit because Happu is already a beloved character, but there was so much talk about his wife, so I had to deliver equally and she does her duty as a mother with full dedication and I am so grateful that people have accepted Rajesh as equally as Happu.

Happu was a beloved chapter already, but Rajesh has also come out like a shining star, what is your response to fans loving your character?

K.P: It adds so much responsibility because this character was talked about so much, people had an idea of what Rajesh should be like. This character is like a pillar of the story because it doesn't come and go, it is constant and as an Actor, it is our responsibility to give our 100% because the fans have also given their maximum dedication, they are bestowing so much love upon us, that I try my level best to give justice to the character and I never want the audiences to feel like the story is stuck or the character is stuck and isn't helping or evolving, so we a change a few things here and I keep exploring with the character, there but the sole reason is to give back to fans who have given me so much.

What does day on set look like for you?

K.P: Shoot days are always fun, I love working and I am not fond of off days. And the best part is that every episode is a different story and we get to play different roles and it's just so much fun because this is truly my family in Mumbai because there are kids and friends. And the 12-hour shoot schedule passes by a lot quicker because the work-family is so good.

Rajesh and Katori Devi are always at loggerheads, how is a real-life equation with Himani Shivpuri?

Himani Ji is the sweetest. The offscreen equation with Himani Ji is as fun as a friendship gets. It's genuine love and respect for each other. We bicker, we laugh a lot in between scenes and it feels like she is my Mother, and I often say to her that 'she gives me so much love, how will it compare to your real-life bahu'. I think we also have a really good equation because both of us come from a theatre background and so many conversations are just about books and plays and scenes and perspectives, I am truly grateful for her company.

Kamna Pathak plays the role of Rajesh Singh, wife of Happu Singh in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' that airs on &TV.

