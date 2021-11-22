EXCLUSIVE! "I want to play a character like Joker at least once” - Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey REVEALS characters he would love to do, most challenging platform to work, and more

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey is well-known for his stint in Bollywood, TV, and music. Presently, he has become one of the most adored stars with his character Vanraj. Fans don't miss out on his single post or episode of the show to react on.

We got in touch with the dapper and asked him a few fun questions to which he had some notable answers to share. You wouldn't want to miss them.

Is there any character that you have been wanting to do for a while but haven't got a chance to portray?

There are many characters that I want to play, there are many on my wish list, I hope to be able to play those characters in my life as an actor. That one character that I would always want to play is the character Joker from Batman. That is one of my most favourite characters and I would love to play such a character at least once.

You have been a part of all three industries of showbiz, which one seems to be the most challenging OTT, TV, or films?

As an actor, every job that I take up is challenging. Since you have asked, I would say Television, is the only industry that is working 365days 24x7. The amount of hard work that goes on for many, many years continues to put up a show for the viewers. They have been working nonstop and not just 15-20 days.

According to you, which film or OTT series would work wonders on TV if transformed into a daily soap?

It is very difficult to say which film or web show would work on Television as a show because those are quite different mediums. To be able to tell a story in the film is easier as one has two to three hours to tell the story and finish it. But on television, it is never the same as one needs to keep up the drama with continuous drama. The storytelling is way too different for the subject to transform into a daily soap. So it is quite impossible to name any film that could transform into a television show.

Well, we would love to see Sudhanshu playing such an inspiring character.

