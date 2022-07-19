EXCLUSIVE! 'I want to take up projects only as a LEAD now' Yogendra Vikram Singh on characters he would further pick as, on exploring shades and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh, garnered immense love even after his exit from the show fans have been wanting his return and also missing him onscreen.

We rang the dapper to know about his take on all the fan love that he has been receiving, missing his co-stars and more. Check out what he had to share:

What kind of Characters are you looking out for?

I didn't meet my parents for a long time so I am with them for a few days. I did receive offers but nothing has gotten materialised yet so I am waiting and looking out for roles that are more substantial and prominent. It must receive the same amount of love that Samrat did. I would only want to look out for a lead character and as an actor, we must explore all types of shades. I would want to do everything truthfully, I am waiting for my web series to get launched as that will surely change the perception of people of me as an actor and not hold on to only Samrat. My aim is to explore various shades and not get into the character, I want to do such characters that can make me go beyond my capacity and bring something challenging for me. In this industry, we get to choose, so I would want to choose something that convinces me only then it would convince the viewers.

Are there any specific channels that you would like to work with?

I will keep exploring as I have been a part of all mediums, with Television, I have realised that it is an exciting process to work in. I did have offers and I am hopeful to get a substantial project in Television itself. Every actor loves to be a part of channels whose reach is massive. There are projects that would be amazing irrespective of the channel but the drawback is that the reach doesn't help them go hit. I do have that dilemma in me. But as everyone wishes, I would also want to be a part of Star again.

Are you keen on doing a Grey Protagonist?

I did have an offer as a grey hero but it didn't work out, yes, I would definitely want to explore something like that. There is nothing black and white when it comes to a person. It is impossible to have someone with one shade, we are usually bound by the societal norms to justify right or wrong. A grey character is quite challenging and complex to really convince people to resonate with them. It all depends on how truthfully you perform the character. I don't focus on how am I presenting myself but on the character and how it connects with the audience.

