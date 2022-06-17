Exclusive! I was free of worries as I was occupied with work: Pooja Banerjee on being a mother

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Earlier, Naina Singh played the role of Rhea but later got replaced by Pooja Banerjee Sejwal and Tina Philip!

In an exclusive interaction with us, Pooja Banerjee Sejwal spilled the beans on her pregnancy, how difficult it was to shoot, and more.

Tell us about your experience of delivering Sana.

Well, when I was in the labour room, it was a very smooth journey for me, as it was planned exactly how Sandip and I wanted it. I would like to thank my surgeon, gynaecologists, and paediatrician for that. There were no hassles at all. In fact, our medical team gave us the time to accept and welcome our angel. They did not cut the umbilical cord quickly.

How difficult was it for you to shoot with Sana during Kumkum Bhagya?

Well, I have heard that many women go on bed rest, but I was quite lucky to go to work. I was free of worries as I was occupied with work. But when I was not shooting, I used to plan my day and diet accordingly.

During your pregnancy, did you follow any fitness regime?

Honestly, I have not followed any regime. But I swam a lot during those days. I was quite active, I used to drive, shoot, and work.

Well said, Pooja!

