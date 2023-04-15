Exclusive! “I was not nervous, because I had experienced this entire scenario with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, Kumkum Bhagya’s Akshay Tandon aka Abhishek Malik talks about stepping into the role, the show, and fan reception!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites attract, as well as those who believe in fate. Also, if fate brings two people together, they will stay together regardless of what happens.

The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline.

ALSO READ: Here’s how Zee TV actor Abhishek Malik plans to celebrate Baisakhi this year!

Abhishek Mallik plays the role of Akshay Tandon on the show. Abhishek is a very well-known actor who has proved his mettle in acting time over time and has tried every genre of acting from teen dramas to daily soap.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his character, the show, and fan reception.

What has the fan reception been like to your entry into the show?

That is something I was thinking about before signing on to the show because it is that kind of a show that is a milestone, so stepping into a milestone and making your own space is a very difficult task but I am glad that the audience is responding and the way they are lining the characters, that’s commendable and the fact that they have accepted me in the show.

Fans of the show are diehard PraNbir supporters, so was there any hesitation before taking up the role of Prachi’s new love interest?

I was not nervous, because I had experienced this entire scenario with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, so it was the same thing because it was running for the past 7-8 years and I was entering as the new generation and Karan Bhai was the lead, and Divyanka Ma’am was there, but we had all gelled very well. As far as this is concerned, I think why people are liking this character is because he is a very positive character, there is no negative or grey shade up till now that is, and he really loves Prachi and he is unaware of the fact and the equation that Prachi and Ranbir share, so from his point of view he is really in love with Prachi. As far as hesitation is concerned, there was no hesitation because I have been in the industry for more than 12-13 years and working, so these people are very very welcoming, the set is really positive and the moment I entered we had lunch together, Prachi, Ranbir and me, so it's all been good.

What would you like to say to the fans of the show?

First of all, I would like to thank you every day, and I have been getting so many DMs and messages that they want to see my picture with Prachi and Ranbir, I would really like to thank the audience because they have welcomed me with open arms, and I was hoping that I would get a positive response and one more thing that we have seen is that people have messaged me and Mughda as well, that people are happy with my entry because this is the first time a love interest has entered for Prachi, Ranbir has had love interests and but it was the first Prachi was the focus, and I don’t know what context they have said it in but I feel like it’s very similar to the role of Akshay Kumar in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Abhishek made his acting debut in 2012 with Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat portraying Rishi Shekhawat. Malik is best known for portraying Harshad Saxena in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Rohan Srivastav in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Rohan Sippy in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO, READ: ‘It was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with her dream car’, mentioned Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhishek Malik