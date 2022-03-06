EXCLUSIVE! I was overwhelmed when Rajan Shahi told me that he would pan out the character of Vanraj Shah only if I agreed to play it: Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of Vanraj Shah in the show and is one of the strongest characters on television today. In an exclusive conversation with us, Sudhanshu shared his experience of shooting for the show.

What made you say yes for the character of Vanraj?

My biggest reason was the greyness of the character. The second was Rajan Shahi, who is the producer of the show and a very old friend of mine. He is a very strong and creative man. He has created some cult shows. I have worked with him when he was a director and I was an actor in a Mahesh Bhatt project. I was very happy when I was offered this show because he said that he does not see anybody else in the character of Vanraj Shah.

Vanraj can never be one thing. Vanraj is like all of us. He is like one of us. He is wrapped up in the complexities of life. He reacts to situations and circumstances. Vanraj is the most complicated character, and I had to work on a very thin line by not making it too negative or too positive.

What about the fan reactions that Vanraj is attracting?

There are a lot of negative comments and abusive messages, but you have to learn to accept most of them. You also have to learn to ignore some of them because they hurt your ego and you don’t know what to do with them. They are faceless people. You don’t know who is commenting. But it is best to accept things with a pinch of salt.

What is next for you as an actor?

Well, I would really want to do an action project.

Good luck, Sudhanshu!

