BFF GOALS! Apart from Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly and Jaswir Kaur have a special Bengali connection

Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, MaAn finally got married and the kids Pakhi, Samar and Toshu get extremely emotional at Anupamaa's Bidaai. We finally see Leela changing her perspective towards Anu and confessing her love for her. The episode left all the fans teary eyed. It was extremely refreshing to see how Vanraj finally handled the wedding maturely.

After shooting, #MaAn decided to come live and thanked the fans for showering all the love to them and their wedding onscreen. In the live, Rupali Ganguly revealed her yet another connection with Jaswir apart from being co-stars and friends. Jaswir is also from Kolkata and both Rupali and Jaswir choose to speak in Bengali with each other instead of Hindi. Well, this is surely an intriguing connection between the two bffs on and offscreen.

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa and Anuj to have an interesting track and the location for their new life has changed. It will be interesting to see how their after marriage life shall shape in this new house.

