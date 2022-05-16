EXCLUSIVE! 'It takes a brave man to do a character like Vanraj Shah' Sudhanshu Pandey gets CANDID about his journey in Anupamaa, working with Sarita Joshi and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey, to know about his character's graph in the journey, working with Sarita Joshi and more. You wouldn't want to miss out on his noteworthy responses:

To portray a character like Vanraj is indeed challenging, how has it been for you while portraying the character this long?

I would say, it takes a really brave many to do what I am doing onscreen. It is the number one show for the last two years. Obviously, the viewership is huge and it's a daily soap. I am playing a character who was grey and has turned more and more complicated and complex as time passes. People love to hate him, to be able to play that character every single day and receive so much reaction from people which is mostly negative. I feel it takes a really brave man to take up such a character. But the flip side is that if people stop reacting like that I would be really upset. When an actor receives such a reaction for their performance is what the real reward is received.

What would be Vanraj's motive?

Vanraj is a very human character, he has his complexities and in spite of all of that his only motivation is that he was to make his family proud, his life is dedicated to his parents and his kids.

How has it been working with Sarita Joshi?

Sarita ma'am was so good even as a co-actor at this age also she is full of energy. Her humour is incredible, she is a naughty person, and she has so much fun while shooting. What a legend she is, she truly deserves the Padmashri that she recently received. What a great body of work she has done, she is so popular in the theatre circuit all across. It was incredible seeing her energy, enthusiasm for every scene and her camaraderie that she shared with everyone on the set. She is phenomenal.

