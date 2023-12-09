Exclusive! “I was surprised that they could see me play a dark role”, Avinash Mishra on playing a complicated character, shifting of time slot and more

MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect overlap between extreme emotions will be witnessed by the audience on the screen with this show. The show will make you rethink romance and wonder if it is love.

Avinash Mishra plays the leading role in the show as Garv Mehta, known for his stellar performances in many popular shows over the years.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show, playing such a dark role, his acting process and more

Talking about the response that the show has gotten, he said, “The response has been great and the moment I got to know that this is the concept of the show and they want me to play it, I was surprised. They could see me play a dark role, so as an actor I would love to take up that challenge. Meanwhile, during the workshops, I connected with this character because we all are imperfect, nobody's perfect in the world right? So while creating the graph of this character, at some point I felt this character was right. Like, whatever you said is true. I know that those are harsh realities when we say those things. But people don't like to listen to those things. But here's another thing: the anger issue triggers this character, his actions are wrong. But sometimes, his intentions are pure. Because this character has anger issues, and is is not able to control the triggers, he does things which are not acceptable. For me, to do this role was very challenging at the beginning. But now I feel like I understand the character and connect to it now. I could understand why this character is doing what he does, and I am glad the audience got that point. Because as an actor, it was difficult to make them understand and to make them feel both love and hate at the same time. I wanted the audience to connect when he is loving and caring towards Titli and they loved it. And when this character is being wrong to her, people are also hating him. So, I felt nice. Even when they bash on my social media, I feel at least I'm able to make you guys feel those things. That's a success and a plus”.

Talking about the shift of the timeslot and whether or not it affects the time slot, he said, “See what happens, so for us, I would say the situation is the same because 11 is a late slot and 6:30 is an early one. So in that way, we are not in a situation where we were at 8:30 or a 9 p.m. slot, we are shifted to 6:30 as we are losing audiences. There is no such thing. For us, the situation is quite the same as it was early and that was late. So now the changes will be like we must be getting a different kind of audience at 11:00. Now, we'll be getting more youngsters at 6:30. So, the story will have more of a young feel because we had that discussion with the makers. The slot has changed, and so will the audience. Now, we want to connect with that kind of audience who will watch at 6:30. Six thirty is going to be more of the younger side, so now we are creating according to it. Now, we'll be focusing on a young love story and the message that we are trying to send across with the plot.”

