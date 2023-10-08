Exclusive! “I wish I was Anupama, but there are times when my Rupali comes out”, Rupali Ganguly on Anupama completing 1000 episodes, living as her character, and more!

Rupali Ganguly is one of the country's top actresses right now and is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama.
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama. Rupali Ganguly shines all the way!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

She has had a celebrated career with comic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama takes the cake.

The show Anupama has achieved another major milestone, the show has completed 1000 glorious episodes and we caught up with Anupama herself.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opened up about working as Anupama, completing 1000 episodes, and more.

On Anupama completing 1000 episodes, she said, “I wish I was Anupama, but there are times, when my Rupali comes out when I get very angry, Rupali with all her flaws comes out, Anupama with her all her imperfections is still perfect. So, yes we are living in our characters, for almost 12-14 hours, I live as Anupama, so Anupama has a deep impact on me, and my life”.

When asked if she is similar to Anupama, in terms of forgiving people easily or being emotionally strong, she said, “Yeah, I forgive and forget very easily, yes I do, and especially if it somebody that I care for or if I love somebody, then it becomes very easy to forgive to and forget, because the love is something that matters more and if you don’t love some, then they don’t really matter only, so that side is also there, and I am very very strong, not emotionally, I would like to be emotionally strong, but physically I am very strong.”

Anupama is one of the highest-rated and top-running shows in the country and has been for a long time. And the show has achieved another big milestone of 1000 episodes, Congratulations are for the cast and crew.

