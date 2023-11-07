EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly opens up about a fun fact about herself: ''Monisha was synonymous to bargaining and I am like that in real life, I can bargain very well, I do that in big stores and I am very proud of it''

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has become a household name for her character Anupama which she portrays in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa.

The bong beauty made a comeback on small screens after a long hiatus and it proved to be a huge hit among the fans.

Rupali has won several accolades for her stellar performance as Anupama. Also, she has won several awards for the same.

She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry.

Rupali's career has been on a roll with Anupamaa being hit.

While we can't stop counting Rupali's achievement, we definitely got another chance to have a conversation in an exclusive interview.

Well, it's pretty obvious that Anupamaa has fetched thousands of fans over the years.

When asked about her fan moment for Anupamaa, the actress said, "There are so many amazing fan moments which I experienced after Anupamaa. A kid Megha who had appeared in Star Parivar Awards has paralysis, Anupamaa had inspired her. There was a lady named Shruti, she got emotional after meeting me. She met me for the second time when she was expecting a baby."

She added, ''I love to connect with my fans. I love talking to them and also know them personally. I have connected with them personally. There are no specific fan moments but there are many.''

Rupali is also known for her role Monisha in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai.

When asked the actress if she encountered any fan moments back then for this role, she said, ''There weren't many fan moments for this. I remember that whenever I used to go to any store, fans used to say, ''Please Monisha beta, don't bargain.'' Monisha was synonymous to bargaining. I am like that in real life as well. I can bargain very well. I go to big stores and bargain and I am very proud of it.''

