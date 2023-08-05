Must Read! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly charges this unbelievable amount per episode; Read on to know more

MUMBAI :Rupali Ganguly has been a part of many shows before but what Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa did for her, no other show was even close to doing. She has become a superstar on Television with the portrayal of the titular role in the show that has won millions of hearts and continues to do so even today. The gripping storyline and amazing performances has made the show get top BARC ratings week after week.

As per a report in a news portal, Rupali started the show by charging Rs 1.5 Lakhs per day. But due to her acting prowess and popularity, the actress is now charging Rs 3 Lakhs per episode. Rupali is no doubt also a seasoned and senior actress who has made a name for herself in the TV industry.

Rupali began her career in Television in 2000 with the show Sukanya and has never looked back.

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM and along with Rupali it also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and many more.

Credit- Pinkvilla/News18