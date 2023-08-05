Must Read! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly charges this unbelievable amount per episode; Read on to know more

Rupali is no doubt also a seasoned and senior actress who has made a name for herself in the TV industry. Rupali began her career in Television in 2000 with the show Sukanya and has never looked back.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 09:42
unbelievable amount per episode

MUMBAI :Rupali Ganguly has been a part of many shows before but what Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa did for her, no other show was even close to doing. She has become a superstar on Television with the portrayal of the titular role in the show that has won millions of hearts and continues to do so even today. The gripping storyline and amazing performances has made the show get top BARC ratings week after week.

Also Read-Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more

But do you know how much Rupali charges per episode for the show? Read here for details;

As per a report in a news portal, Rupali started the show by charging Rs 1.5 Lakhs per day. But due to her acting prowess and popularity, the actress is now charging Rs 3 Lakhs per episode. Rupali is no doubt also a seasoned and senior actress who has made a name for herself in the TV industry.

Rupali began her career in Television in 2000 with the show Sukanya and has never looked back.

Also Read-WHOA! Rupali Ganguly reveals the toughest part about shooting for Anupamaa

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM and along with Rupali it also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and many more.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   


Credit- Pinkvilla/News18

 

 

Anupamaa Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 09:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible:Plans and Plots ! Bapodra and Pushpa join hands against Dilip
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Upcoming Major Twist! Lakshmi 2.0 to spice up the upcoming storyline
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Manoj creates a scene at Atharva’s scene
MUMBAI :Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dhruv Tara: New Trouble! Dhruv and Tara get into a deadly trouble with Tiger
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Pandya Store: New Danger! Shweta up with another plan as she comes to know the truth about Prerna
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! Choti Sarrdaarni fame Shubh Karan to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahatein!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a...
Recent Stories
Aamir Khan
Really! Ghajini producer Allu Arvind reacts to the Aamir Khan starrer’s sequel being in the offing
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein
Exclusive! Choti Sarrdaarni fame Shubh Karan to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahatein!
AETASHAA SANSGIRI
Beautiful! Aetashaa Sansgiri looks stunning and elegant in her recent photoshoot, take a look
Randeep Rai
WOW! Before Niti Taylor, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Randeep Rai romanced these television divas in his previous shows
Tejasswi Prakash
Whoa! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash buys a house in Dubai; here are some of the other facts you probably didn’t know about her
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals whom she had fun shooting with: Fahmaan Khan or Gashmeer Mahajani; she also talks about her upcoming project
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt's acting ambition was triggered after he got lost in a mall