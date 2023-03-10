Exclusive! “I wish Veer could emote aggressively” - Jatin Arora on experience shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann

Jatin mentioned that the cast of ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is like family to him and how his co-actors take care of him like a baby on the sets. Read on to know more…
Jatin Arora

MUMBAI: Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on television and has quite a mass fan following. The audience loves the twists and turns that the show has to present.

Jatin Arora is an integral part of the show and plays the role of Veer. 

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Jatin shared his experience shooting for the show. He said, “The show is very special to me. It's a good show with a fabulous team and I love my character too. The entire cast is like my family and I am blessed with the company of good people. Everyone on the sets treats me like a baby, in fact they even take care of my daily meals!”

“Himanshi Parashar brings me breakfast, Anita Kulkarni brings me lunch and Gauri Tonk keeps getting me some snacks. Even the others take care of me. Though I seek attention, I am getting attention on the sets. To be honest, it’s been eleven months that I have not gone travelled home and I don't miss my family because of the love I get from my co-stars. They take very good care of me. My family also knows this,” he added.

Speaking of dealing with creative differences on the sets, Jatin elaborated, “During the early days of my career I used to be frustrated but now I know that I have to work in coordination with the script given to me so I am fine.”

When asked about the one thing he would like to change in his character, Jatin mentioned, “Well, I love all the shades of Veer however, I wish Veer could emote aggressively. Though I understand that this side of Veer would not work in sync with the show as he is the calming factor between Angad and Sahiba, I wish I could enact more dramatically like the others.” 

Well said Jatin!

