Exclusive! “I would definitely want to go out, venture into different spaces and explore different avenues”, Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT and upcoming twists in the show

Aashay Mishra is a popular actor, known for shows like Pyaar Ke Papad, Story 9 Months Ki and more.
MUMBAI :Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an expiry date. It’s the journey of Jeevika, whose dream of building a whole new life with her husband Satvik is shattered on the first night of marriage.

Aashay Mishra is a popular actor, known for shows like Pyaar Ke Papad, in which he played Omkar Gupta, Story 9 Months Ki playing Sarangdhar "Sarang" Pandey and Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein as Vaibhav Toshniwal.

Currently, he is seen playing the role of Satvik in the show Agnisakshi- Ek Samjhauta.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show, his character and upcoming twists and turns.

What has the overall experience been like of shooting this show and being in this character?

It's an overall beautiful experience. Okay, so initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city. I have visited Bangalore before, but I have never stayed and worked here. So, this was the first time that I was about to do that. I'm happy that I took that decision or that leap of faith to come here and shoot because the entire team is really good. They are supportive. We work as a family. Now, I have a better grasp of the character because it's been good for five months that we are shooting now. We know our characters deeply. I would say, the characteristics or the demeanor that a character has, it has come very handy to us. It's easy for us now.

With the world of OTT expanding, there is no limit to the kind of content that one can create or watch. Would you like to explore the medium of OTT more?

Yeah, definitely. Not just OTT, I would say any other platform, any other medium, whether it's camera medium, stage, anything. Overall, art in general is a very expanded thing. Yes, in all aspects, we are hitting, trying and exploring new avenues, concepts, topics and stories. So, yes, there's no limit to it. I would definitely want to go out and venture into different spaces and explore different avenues. I started my career on stage and now, I explored the camera medium as well. I would like to go out and explore new platforms. OTT, films, short films, anything; I'll be up for it.
What are the new twists and turns that the fans can expect from the show and your character?

We do have a lot of twists and turns coming up. New entries, I would say. They can expect a high voltage drama. We can vouch for the whole complete entertainment package. As the story is moving ahead as an actor, I am exploring different bits of the character Satvik as well. Satvik is also changing. Transcending transitions are happening to his character, in his thought process, the way he's approaching his work and trying to have a work life balance. So, there is a lot happening that fans should be excited about.
Aashay Mishra plays the role of Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta on Colors opposite Shivika Pathak.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

