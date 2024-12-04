Exclusive! Vipin Gurjar roped in for Colors' show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 21:41
Vipin Gurjar

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel recently launched a new show “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” which is based on romance, fate and re – birth.

The show stars Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles.

As per sources, actor Vipin Gurjar has been roped in for the show.

He will be playing the role of Shrey Raghuvanshi, who is the lead's brother. He has completed his studies from abroad and now back to his family with lots of drama and creating suspense in the show.

Are you excited to watch him in the show?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

