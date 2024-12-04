Exclusive! Vipin Gurjar roped in for Colors' show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Now the channel recently launched a new show “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” which is based on romance, fate and re – birth.

The show stars Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles.

As per sources, actor Vipin Gurjar has been roped in for the show.

He will be playing the role of Shrey Raghuvanshi, who is the lead's brother. He has completed his studies from abroad and now back to his family with lots of drama and creating suspense in the show.

