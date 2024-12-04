Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav to collaborate for a project together

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was referred to as Punjab Ki Katrina in the show. Apart from that, Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's love story became the major highlight.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 20:11
ELVISH YADAV

Also read - KYA BAAT HAI! From being a bubbly and girl next-door to being a hottie, Shehnaaz Gill's transformation is jaw-dropping

The duo was inseparable in the show and even after the show, fans loved their chemistry. Shehnaaz's career reached sky high post Bigg Boss 13. 

Her fan following is rapidly increasing with every passing day.
The actress bagged some amazing projects post Bigg Boss and there is no looking back.

We all know how Shehnaaz Gill has transformed ever since she left the Bigg Boss house. The actress is not just a fitness freak but also a fashion diva. 

On the other hand, Elvish Yadav made headlines as he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild – card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non – wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

Also read - Oh No! Shehnaaz Gill reveals writer's trauma amidst criticism for 'Desi Vibes'; says ‘Don’t take tension’

Now, as per sources, Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav will be collaborating for a project together. Details of the same are yet to be known.

Are you excited to watch them together?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

