KYA BAAT HAI! From being a bubbly and girl next-door to being a hottie, Shehnaaz Gill's transformation is jaw-dropping

Shehnaaz Gill who shot to fame with her successful stint in Bigg Boss 13 was tagged as Punjab Ki Katrina by the fans. The actress has come a long way in her career and is only reaching new heights with her achievements.
Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. 

She was referred to as Punjab Ki Katrina in the show. Apart from that, Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's love story became the major highlight. 

The duo was inseparable in the show and even after the show, fans loved their chemistry. 

Shehnaaz's career reached sky high post Bigg Boss 13. 

Her fan following is rapidly increasing with every passing day. 

The actress bagged some amazing projects post Bigg Boss and there is no looking back. 

We all know how Shehnaaz Gill has transformed ever since she left the Bigg Boss house. 

The actress is not just a fitness freak but also a fashion diva. 

Shehnaaz's choice of outfits be it on or off-screen are always on point. 

She very well knows her comfort and style and accordingly dresses up. 

Shehnaaz Gill's transformation has been quite surprising for her fans. 

ALSO READ:Whoa! Shehnaaz Gill gifts a swanky new Mercedes-Benz E-Class to brother Shehbaz Badesha, check out its staggering price

Take a look at some throwback days of the beautiful diva to now becoming a stylish diva over the years:

After being the bubbly girl-next-door, Shehnaaz transformed into a hottie over the years.

Check out her hottest looks:

The actress gained major attention from everyone for losing weight and became a fitness inspiration to everyone. 

Shehnaaz will be next seen in the movie Thank You For Coming. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Shehnaaz Gill looks amazing in her bridal avatar, netizens react “Sid ki yaad aa gaee”


 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 04:30

Wow! Pankaj Tripathi talks about Fukrey being loved by the audience due to its 'relatability'
MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose character of ‘Pandit ji’ from the Fukrey franchise is loved by one and all, said...
Wow! Zeenat Aman uploads a post dedicated to Dev Anand, celebrating his 100th birth anniversary
MUMBAI: Actor Zeenat Aman shared stills on social media of two of her favourite films with late superstar Dev Anand on...
Exclusive! "Such movies are very much important because women are conditioned in a certain way which has to be changed" Dilnaz Irani on Sukhee
MUMBAI: Actress Dilnaz Irani has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution in...
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Angoori Bhabi and Manmohan Tiwari enthusiastically celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Indore!
MUMBAI: 26 September 2023: &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fans were in for an exhilarating treat as the beloved...
Exclusive! "I am really very happy I could play a female detective in the show" Wamiqa Gabbi on her series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley
MUMBAI: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
