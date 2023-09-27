KYA BAAT HAI! From being a bubbly and girl next-door to being a hottie, Shehnaaz Gill's transformation is jaw-dropping

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

She was referred to as Punjab Ki Katrina in the show. Apart from that, Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's love story became the major highlight.

The duo was inseparable in the show and even after the show, fans loved their chemistry.

Shehnaaz's career reached sky high post Bigg Boss 13.

Her fan following is rapidly increasing with every passing day.

The actress bagged some amazing projects post Bigg Boss and there is no looking back.

We all know how Shehnaaz Gill has transformed ever since she left the Bigg Boss house.

The actress is not just a fitness freak but also a fashion diva.

Shehnaaz's choice of outfits be it on or off-screen are always on point.

She very well knows her comfort and style and accordingly dresses up.

Shehnaaz Gill's transformation has been quite surprising for her fans.

Take a look at some throwback days of the beautiful diva to now becoming a stylish diva over the years:

After being the bubbly girl-next-door, Shehnaaz transformed into a hottie over the years.

Check out her hottest looks:

The actress gained major attention from everyone for losing weight and became a fitness inspiration to everyone.

Shehnaaz will be next seen in the movie Thank You For Coming. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh.

